U.S. Rep Craig says she will vote to impeach Trump; Peterson likely to vote against

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh says, “Freshman U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat representing a swing district in the southern Twin Cities suburbs, said Sunday she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump. ‘After reviewing the public testimony from nonpartisan public servants and officials appointed to their roles by the president himself — as well as the final House Intelligence Committee report — I have decided that this week I will vote yes on both articles of impeachment’, Craig wrote in an open letter to her constituents that she posted online. ‘No elected leader is above the law.’”

A report from MPR and the Forum News Service says, “Barring new information that could convince him otherwise, Rep. Collin Peterson said Saturday he will vote against impeaching President Trump when the issue comes for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. Peterson, a conservative Democrat who has not yet announced whether he’ll seek a 16th term representing western Minnesota’s 7th District, said he expects four or five other Democrats will do the same.”

For MPR, Andrew Krueger reports: “Minneapolis police fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call early Sunday. Authorities said there was an ‘armed confrontation’ in which officers fired their weapons. … The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation. [MPD spokesperson John] Elder said officers were called to the 3100 block of Thomas Avenue North just after 3 a.m. Police were told that weapons were involved, and that shots had been fired inside the residence though no one was hurt.”



Also from the Star Tribune’s Walsh, “A sentence of nearly 2½ years was given to a man suspected of pulling off more than 80 burglaries across the Twin Cities, targeting small and mostly independent coffee shops, restaurants and other retailers from August 2018 until last October. Deondre R. Cush, 35, of St. Paul, was sentenced last week in Ramsey County District Court in connection with one of those crimes, namely the April 11 break-in and theft of $565 from the Bay Street Bar and Grill hours before the St. Paul business opened.”

At MPR, Cody Nelson says, “A tepee and a small camping tent stand again at the site of the former Minneapolis homeless encampment. A group of activists re-occupied the site early Saturday in protest against what they consider a lack of progress by Minneapolis leaders in ensuring safe, stable housing for Native Americans without a place to stay.”

Todd Nelson of the Star Tribune writes, “Eddie Landenberger and Ward Johnson are throwing a party nearly every night at the Parkway Theater, where classic movies, live music and podcasts and other new offerings are driving growth at the 88-year-old south Minneapolis venue. Business is up 50% from a year ago, with more events attracting more people to the 360-seat Art Deco theater at 48th Street and S. Chicago Avenue, Johnson said.”

From the Pioneer Press: “The family of an inmate who killed himself at Washington County jail has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, saying officials’ ‘deliberate indifference … and failure to protect’ him led to his death. On June 29, 2018, Richard Bild, 45, jumped from the upper tier of one of the jail’s housing units, dropping two stories. Bild was arrested three days earlier after crashing his car into the Forest Lake home of his ex-wife and setting the garage on fire.”

For PolitiFact, Tom Kertscher writes, about comments made in a sidebar to a long Ilhan Omar profile in The Progressive, a 110-year-old national magazine based in Madison, Wis., that calls itself ‘a voice for peace, social justice, and the common good’: “Omar elaborated on her philosophy by addressing military spending. ‘We can fight to have our Green New Deal. We can certainly get Medicare for All. We can cancel out student debt. We can certainly pass our Housing for All bill. We can get a universal school meals program up and running,’ she said. ‘But in order to do all of those things, we have to stop policing the world, right? We have to not have over 800 military bases around the world. We have to not spend 57 cents on the dollar on defense.’ Omar’s major claim is wrong. Defense spending accounts for only 15% of the federal budget.”