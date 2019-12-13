Walz informs Trump that Minnesota is open to refugee resettlement

Hanging out the welcome sign. The Forum News Service’s Dana Ferguson reports (via the Echo Press): “Gov. Tim Walz on Friday, Dec. 13, penned a letter to the Trump administration saying the state would continue accepting refugees under an executive order that requires counties and states to explicitly state they’d be willing to take them in. … The move comes after President Trump in September signed Executive Order 13888, which requires all states and counties to notify the State Department, in writing, that they will consent to receive refugees from the department’s Reception and Placement Program into their jurisdictions.”

The New York Times checks in on the aftermath for the woman who accused Richard Liu of rape. Li Yuan writes: “When Liu Jingyao introduced herself, in the lobby of her apartment building, I didn’t recognize her. It was a puzzling feeling. For an entire year, photos of her had blanketed the Chinese internet. Like tens of millions of other Chinese, I had watched and rewatched surveillance video of her in this very building. She was one of the most talked about and mysterious women in China, and I thought I knew what she looked like.”

At least someone’s getting school debt relief. The Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson reports: “University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is asking the university system to pay off $6.8 million in debt at the Duluth campus — though it won’t affect the $5.2 million in budget cuts set to take affect next year. … ‘It will help to put them on a much firmer financial foundation for the future so that they can begin their strategic planning … with a fresh start,’ Gabel told the Board of Regents Friday morning. … UMD has not had a balanced budget since 2011, when enrollment started to decline. Its budget deficits have accumulated to about $6.8 million.”

The problem is all those other drivers. City Pages’ Mike Mullen reports: “New data posted by the Minnesota Compass research organization shows people in the Twin Cities metro are taking longer than ever to get to work: 56 hours of ‘delay’ in traffic, per person, per year, as of 2017. … The average of 56 hours lost to commuting is a slight increase from 2015’s count of 54 hours, and a 10-hour rise since 1999’s figure of 46 hours. Traffic times are on a steady incline over the years: Drivers lost an estimated 30 hours in 1992, 20 in 1987, and just 12 hours of road time in 1982, the first year covered in Compass’ chart.”

In other news…

Pretty brazen: “St. Paul package thief leaves thank-you note for rightful recipient” [KSTP]

Springfield: “Allina opening clinic where Mayo is closing hospital in southwest Minnesota” [Star Tribune]

Nose-lo contendere: “Rochester man pleads not guilty to stink bomb-related charges” [Rochester Post Bulletin]

Perfect name for a Minnesota architect: “Julie Snow, the Most Famous Local Architect You’ve Never Heard Of” [Minneapolis.St.Paul]