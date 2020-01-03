3M laying off 1,500 after bad financial results

Not good. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “3M Co. said it will eliminate 1,500 jobs and has further restructured the company, as it reported fourth quarter profits plunged 27%. … Amid weak sales in Asia and Europe, fourth quarter net income fell to $970 million, or $1.66 a share, from $1.35 billion in the same period a year ago, 3M reported Tuesday. Included in the results were $348 million in fresh charges that were not part of 3M’s prior forecasts.”

Another look at a case from Amy Klobuchar’s days as Hennepin County Attorney. The AP’s Robin McDowell reports (via MPR): “It was a prime-time moment for Amy Klobuchar. … Standing in the glare of television lights at a Democratic presidential debate last fall, she was asked about her years as a top Minnesota prosecutor and allegations she was not committed to racial justice. … ‘That’s not my record,’ she said, staring into the camera. … Yes, she was tough on crime, Klobuchar said, but the African American community was angry about losing kids to gun violence. And she responded. … She told a story that she has cited throughout her political career, including during her 2006 campaign for the Senate: A little girl was killed by a stray bullet while doing homework at her dining room table in 2002. And it was Klobuchar’s office that put Tyesha Edwards’ killer — a black teen — behind bars for life. … But what if Myon Burrell is innocent?”

The New York Times’ Neil Vigdor reports: “Delta has been fined $50,000 after the federal Transportation Department found that it discriminated against three Muslim passengers who had been cleared by the airline’s security but were barred from flights, according to a consent order. … The airline was also mandated to make some flight crews and customer service representatives attend civil rights training as part of the department’s order, which was issued on Friday. The passengers had filed complaints against Delta with the agency.”



Sounds nice, other than the fishing part. In the Duluth News Tribune, Brad Dokken writes: “On a blustery Monday morning when the outside air temperature flirted with 10 below zero, Charlie Engen got out of bed, threw on a pair of shorts, stepped into his bedroom slippers – and started fishing. … Just like he’d done pretty much every morning for the past week while ice fishing in the deluxe comfort of his wheeled fish house set up off a plowed ice road on Lake of the Woods. … Engen, of Grand Forks, is among the growing legion of anglers who have embraced perhaps the biggest phenomenon to hit wintertime fishing since the advent of the ice auger: the wheeled fish house. … Complete with all the comforts of home, including a flat screen TV, Engen was spending the better part of two weeks camped out on the ice of Lake of the Woods in his 8- by 20-foot fish house on wheels.”

Meth-ed up. The Mankato Free Press’ Kristine Goodrich reports: “Methamphetamine remained the dominant drug in 2019, judging according to seizures by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. … The law enforcement collective that works in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Watonwan and Martin counties seized 124 pounds of meth last year. … Over 100 pounds of that came from a single bust in St. James. Even if that bust hadn’t happened, task force Cmdr. Jeff Wersal said meth seizures more than doubled. The task force seized 4.5 pounds of meth in 2018.”

Special ANIMAL ONLY section of The Glean

Fat cat wins: “26-pound cat finds new home thanks to Minneapolis police” [KSTP]

You may have an opinion: “The Great Debate: Dogs Shouldn’t Be Allowed In Taprooms” [The Growler]

Tough winter: “Deep snow is impacting fish and wildlife” [West Central Tribune]

Fowl plays: “That duck drumming with his lil’ feet lives in St. Paul” [City Pages]

Inspirational: “Indy the blind sled dog, Frank Moe finish the Beargrease 120” [KARE]

Also inspirational: “Seamus the school resource dog returns to work after losing leg to cancer” [KMSP]

Sea otter flipper amputation: “Rocky The Sea Otter Recovering After MN Zoo Performs 1st-Of-Its-Kind Surgery” [WCCO]

Back to your regularly scheduled Gleanings…

Final progress report due today: “Court oversight of St. Paul archdiocese abuse prevention programs to end” [Star Tribune]

So much for open records: “Want to look up business owners in Minnesota? It’ll cost you.” [City Pages]

Sweet: “Patisserie 46 competes in elite Coupe du Monde, creates new pastries for you” [City Pages]

On Garfield in Minneapolis: “City welcomes proposals for LynLake lots” [Southwest Journal]

Getting an extra million: “After audit sparks changes, Meet Minneapolis will get more money from city” [Star Tribune]

Little-known Minneapolis musician gets some recognition: “Local artist pays tribute to Prince with giant mural at MSP airport” [Star Tribune]