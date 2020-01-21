Appeals court upholds ruling barring Minneapolis City Council from operating Commons park

Fresh ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, via our own Peter Callaghan on Twitter:

Minneapolis loses again on Commons park, says court of appeals. “The plain language of the charter prohibits the city council from operating and managing a park because the charter reserves this action to the park board… https://t.co/3v8Hy825zd — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) January 21, 2020

“… The district court therefore properly permanently enjoined the city council from operating and managing the Commons.” — Peter Callaghan (@CallaghanPeter) January 21, 2020

So much for reduce, reuse, recycle. The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports: “The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency destroyed the computer of its outgoing chief in 2018, an act that may have lost evidence environmentalists are seeking as they challenge the agency’s handling of a crucial permit for PolyMet Mining Corp. … The computer wipe, which the agency defended as standard practice, came to light in court documents reviewed by the Star Tribune ahead of a hearing Tuesday morning to examine what have been called ‘procedural irregularities’ in the PolyMet permit case.”



In the clear. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “The six-day strike by St. Louis County snow plow drivers is over. … Teamsters Local 320 announced late Monday afternoon had ratified a three-year contract with the county. The two sides, bargaining in the presence of state mediators, reached the deal around 2 a.m. Monday after a 15-hour session.”

Put the phone down. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “Law enforcement pledged to vigorously enforce the state’s new hands-free cellphone law, and they did. … Police across the state wrote more than 9,700 tickets in the first five months that the law was in effect. Some of the drivers who have been stopped have said they are aware of the new law but are having a hard time breaking the habit of driving while holding their devices.”

