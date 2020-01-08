Beltrami County votes against refugee resettlement

For the Star Tribune, Maya Rao and Katie Galloto report: “Refugee resettlement will not be allowed in Beltrami County, where officials on Tuesday denied consent under an executive order from President Donald Trump putting the decision in the hands of local governments. The action was largely symbolic because no refugees have been resettled in this county for at least the last five years. But it is likely the first move by a county board in Minnesota, and one of few nationally, to close a county to newly arriving refugees.”

At Forbes, Jack Kelly writes, “The public has long been furious with Wall Street and its executives for getting a free pass on their most egregious activities. People complain that the same bankers who helped cause the financial crisis in 2008 have done very well for themselves over the last decade, whereas most people saw their own fortunes fade. Well, justice may soon be served. It has been reported in the American Banker that a number of former senior-level Wells Fargo executives are the subject of a criminal investigation—relative to the bank’s notorious fake-accounts scandal.”

The AP has a story saying, “A man who complained on social media about his company’s holiday gift — barbecue sauce and a grill scraper — wound up getting fired for it. The man, a Canadian branch manager for Minnesota company Fastenal, was dismissed just before New Year’s Day after he posted a tweet chiding the company for the gift choice.”

For MPR, Nicole Mitchell says, “Temperatures will swing dramatically over the next few days, ranging from subzero lows to highs in the 40s. Snow chances stay fairly limited, but a couple different rounds of snow are possible. … After a frigid start Wednesday morning, temperatures immediately start rising again. Thanks to warm air ahead of the next weather system, temperatures keep increasing overnight Wednesday into Thursday.”



MPR’s Martin Moylan reports, “The Minnesota Department of Health warns renters and residents of low income neighborhoods are more likely to be exposed to radon, an odorless gas that comes from the soil around a building and can lead to lung cancer. Health officials say about 40 percent of Minnesota homes have dangerous radon levels and every home should be tested. But the health department says radon testing and remediation efforts are much less common in neighborhoods with many renters and low-income households.”

From New Hampshire MPR’s Mark Zdechlik tells us, “Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar told a convention of politically active college students from several states that she predicted escalating tensions with Iran when the Trump administration abandoned the nuclear weapons deal. … Prior to her speech, Klobuchar addressed Trump’s threatening tweets toward Iran, saying she couldn’t believe he suggested the U.S. would target cultural sites. ‘This goes to the core of any country. It would be like someone threatening to bomb out sites in our country,’ she said. ‘Think about the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial’.”

At City Pages, Hannah Jones writes, “The U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade protects a person’s right to have an abortion. Another ruling in 1992, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, upheld that right and strengthened it. Last week, more than 200 members of Congress asked the Supreme Court of the United States to ‘reconsider’ these two landmark cases in the form of a brief organized by the anti-abortion group Americans United for Life. … [7th Congressional District Rep. Collin] Peterson distinguishes himself as one of two Democrats to sign onto the brief. … When asked for comment, Peterson sent City Pages a very brief statement: ‘What people don’t seem to remember is that being pro-life didn’t used to be a partisan issue,’ he said. ‘I signed onto this amicus brief because I am pro-life.’”

Says the Star Tribune’s Zoe Jackson, “Remains of a homicide victim discovered in the Wisconsin woods more than 37 years ago have been identified as those of a White Bear Lake man, authorities said. Decomposed human remains found near Highway 25 in Barron County, Wisconsin in 1982 were identified as Kraig King, of White Bear Lake, said Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.”