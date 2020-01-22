Civil rights activist Ron Edwards dies

At the Star Tribune, Randy Furst and Libor Jany write, “Ron Edwards, a fiery activist and one of the most prominent civil rights advocates in Minnesota over the past 60 years, has died. He was 81. Born in Kansas City, Mo., Edwards came to Minneapolis as a child in the 1940s with his father, who worked for the Northern Pacific Railway. At a young age, he gained a reputation as an advocate for civil rights in the 1960s, and continued as the face of local activism until his death. He was past president of the Minneapolis Urban League and a key figure in the effort to desegregate the all-white Minneapolis Fire Department in the 1970s.”

MPR’s Kirsti Marohn reports, “Several Minnesota legislators are asking Sherburne County to become a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ by prohibiting the enforcement of new gun control measures they say would violate the Constitution. If the county board approves, Sherburne County, northwest of the Twin Cities in central Minnesota, would be the first county in the state to take such action. But leaders of hundreds of cities and counties across the country have already vowed not to enforce gun control measures they view as an infringement on the right to bear arms, such as universal background checks for gun sales and bans on assault-style weapons.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth says, “Sydney Jordan won a special primary election for a state House seat made up mostly of northeast Minneapolis on Tuesday night, defeating a crowded field of DFL challengers. Jordan drew nearly 29% of the vote against 10 candidates to advance to a Feb. 4 special election, where she will face Legal Marijuana Now candidate Marty Super. No Republicans are in the race. The winner of that contest will fill the seat held for 15 years by DFL Rep. Diane Loeffler, who died in November.”

Says Adam Uren for BringMeTheNews, “A Minnesota construction firm is being charged with insurance fraud and theft by swindle, after its owners allegedly pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars by not paying for workers compensation insurance. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman and Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley announced three charges filed against Leroy and Joyce Mehr, former owners of Merit Drywall in Clearwater. According to Freeman, the company would list otherwise full-time employees as independent contractors, thus negating the requirement for the company to buy workers compensation insurance.”



Brian Bakst at MPR says, “New Minnesota grants will assist broadband projects from Houston County in the far south to Kittson County up north as the state attempts to reach a goal of universal access two years from now. Gov. Tim Walz and the Department of Employment and Economic Development on Tuesday announced the fifth round of state assistance to local projects to bring reliable internet connections to underserved areas. They said 30 projects will share in about $23 million in aid.”

The Star Tribune’s John Reinan says, “For decades, Michael Karkoc was a pillar of the Ukrainian community in northeast Minneapolis, a beloved neighbor and a leader of the local church, lending his carpentry skills to countless projects at St. Michael’s and St. George’s, a Ukrainian Orthodox congregation. But his quiet retirement was shattered in 2013, when the Associated Press reported that he led a Ukrainian detachment serving under Nazi command in World War II that was accused of committing atrocities, a charge his family vehemently denied even as German and Polish prosecutors prepared cases against him. Karkoc won’t ever face those charges. According to a death certificate filed in Hennepin County, he died Dec. 14 in a Minneapolis assisted living facility at the age of 100.”

For The Washington Examiner, Naomi Lim writes, “Amy Klobuchar isn’t usually mentioned in the same breath as top-tier 2020 Democrats Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren. Yet, she’s poised for a breakout in the nominating contest. After stumbling during the Iowa debate, the Minnesota senator is getting enough good news that voters, seeking the most electable person to challenge President Trump in the fall of 2020, are giving her a second look.”

KSTP-TV has the story: “Not only is Matt Dumba an NHL star, but apparently he is also a good Samaritan off the ice. According to off-duty Rosemount Police Department Officer Nick Swanson, he saw a stalled vehicle Monday night off Exchange Street in St. Paul just a few blocks from the Xcel Energy Center. When he stopped to help the family inside, he saw someone had already beat him to it: Wild defenseman Matt Dumba. ‘They didn’t recognize who he was. I said, “You know he plays for the Wild, right?'” Swanson said. ‘He’s an NHL player — he could have driven right by.'”