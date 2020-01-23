Democrats sue Minnesota over voter-assistance law

Why three? The Star Tribune’s Patrick Condon reports: “Two Washington-based Democratic groups are suing to overturn a Minnesota law that limits the number of voters that any one individual can help fill out a ballot or submit an absentee ballot. … Under the law, an individual can only assist up to three registered voters fill out a ballot or submit an absentee ballot. Those limits are unconstitutional and particularly discriminate against older voters, non-English speakers and people with disabilities, according to the lawsuit from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC).”

The latest from the PolyMet hearing. Also in the Star Tribune, Jennifer Bjorhus writes: “The former commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) took the stand Wednesday on the second day of an extraordinary hearing into whether the regulator suppressed serious concerns about PolyMet Mining’s critical water permit. … John Linc Stine defended his handling of concerns that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s office in Chicago had with the permit.”

Why Maya Moore will sit out another season. In the New York Times, Kurt Streeter writes: “Maya Moore, the W.N.B.A. star regarded as one of the greats of the sport, will sit out for a second straight season and remove herself from contention for the Olympics so she can continue to push for criminal justice reform and the release of Jonathan Irons, a man she believes is innocent of the crime for which he was sentenced to prison. … ‘I’m in a really good place right now with my life, and I don’t want to change anything,’ Moore, an eight-year Minnesota Lynx forward, told The New York Times in a telephone interview this week from her home in Atlanta. ‘Basketball has not been foremost in my mind. I’ve been able to rest, and connect with people around me, actually be in their presence after all of these years on the road. And I’ve been able to be there for Jonathan.’”

Holding steady. The Pioneer Press reports: “Minnesota’s unemployment rate in December remained lower than the nation as a whole, according to seasonally adjusted rates released by the state Thursday. … Minnesota employers added 200 jobs — from 2,967,200 in November to 2,967,400 in December — with a lot of that growth in the Twin Cities, according to the state Department of Employment and Economic Development. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.3 percent, as did the national rate at 3.5 percent.”

In other news…



Yikes: “Man stabbed to death on Blue Line light-rail train in Bloomington” [Star Tribune]

Sleeper candidate? “MyPillow inventor open to speculation about 2022 bid for governor” [Star Tribune]