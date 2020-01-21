GOP lawmakers planning to push pro-gun measures at Minnesota Legislature

In the Star Tribune, Stephen Montemayor says, “Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate are formulating a package of pro-gun measures for the upcoming session of the Legislature, including proposals to carry firearms without a permit and protect gun owners who fire in self-defense. The GOP bills taking shape just weeks before the Legislature convenes stand in sharp contrast to DFL plans to expand criminal background checks and institute “red flag” laws allowing the courts to temporarily remove guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.”

For MPR, Matt Mikus writes, “Cross-country ski clubs in Minnesota that maintain ski trails will have to wait until February before they receive their usual grant funding from the state. Minnesota has been selling fewer cross-country ski passes on average since 2016. The lower number of sales leaves the state with less revenue to maintain a majority of the state’s cross-country ski trails.”

Says Adam Uren for BringMeTheNews, “Delta has been named the best airline in the U.S. for the third year in a row in the Wall Street Journal’s annual rankings. The Atlanta-based airline counts Minneapolis-St. Paul International as one of its major hubs, and is the company most used by Minnesota travelers. … Of the other airlines that fly from MSP, American Airlines – the world’s largest airline by passenger volume – was the worst performing for the third year out of the past five, ranking 9 out of 9.”

Says a KSTP-TV story, “A dozen HealthPartners pharmacies closed their doors Monday and more are set to follow this spring. Eleven park Nicollet Clinic locations and one HealthPartners central Minnesota clinic location shut down. The remaining HealthPartners clinic-based retail pharmacies will remain open until April 1. The company says the closings will eliminate about 300 jobs.”



In the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder says, “Minnesota United has signed its first homegrown player, a source told the Pioneer Press on Monday. Goalkeeper Fred Emmings of St. Paul has earned that distinction as the 6-foot-5, 210-pound player has climbed within United’s youth development academy system.”

Says a story on KAAL-TV in Rochester, “In 2010, Minnesotan Heidi Schauer was plucked out of Ellen’s studio audience to do a hidden camera prank at a coffee shop. Schauer put on a headset, and with Ellen in her ear, she waited on drive-thru customers. The hilarity that followed led Ellen to name it one of her top 4 moments of the decade. In an Instagram post, Heidi says this moment, and meeting Ellen is also one of her favorite memories from the decade.”

At City Pages, Hannah Jones reports, “The last time Canadian fascist Patrik Mathews appeared in our headlines, it’s because he allegedly appeared in our neck of the woods. Mathews, a member of the Canadian Army Reserve, had gone missing while he was under investigation for his involvement with a secretive neo-Nazi group called The Base. … the FBI arrested Mathews and two other members of The Base in Maryland. They’d allegedly been en route to a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia, and had cobbled together a homemade assault rifle and amassed hundreds of rounds of ammunition.”

The Star Tribune’s Dan Browning writes: “Prince’s estate has dismissed wrongful-death claims against Walgreens pharmacy and a doctor who had prescribed pain medications for the musician before he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl nearly four years ago. The dismissals, filed in Carver County District Court over the past several months, almost certainly resulted from legal settlements, but no details are available in public filings.”