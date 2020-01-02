Killings mar new year in Minneapolis, St. Paul

At MPR, Nina Moini and others report, “Three deaths that occurred within 11 hours are under investigation by Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments. A fatal shooting of a woman occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Minneapolis, followed by a shooting death just after 2 a.m. in St. Paul, and a stabbing death in Minneapolis just before 5 a.m. The investigations come after a heightened homicide tally in 2019 for both cities. Last year, 30 people were slain in St. Paul, marking the highest number of killings since 1992. Minneapolis closed the year with 48 homicides.”

Brady Slater of the Duluth News Tribune says, “Snowplow drivers working for St. Louis County’s Public Works Department wasted no time Wednesday to inform the county of their intent to strike. They filed a strike memo timestamped at 12:01 a.m. — a minute into the new year and one minute after the expiration of their contract. The letter, obtained from Teamsters Local 320, was also delivered electronically to the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services and is a ‘10-day notice of intent to engage in a strike action against St. Louis County.’ It cites state statute that allows the action, but gives no strike date.”

KARE 11 reports: “Former KARE 11 weatherman and longtime TV personality Barry ZeVan has died. According to family, ZeVan passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, at the age of 82. … Locally, ZeVan worked for both KSTP and KARE 11 in the 70s and 80s, when he became well-known as the ‘Peek-a-Boo’ weatherman. Though he retired from television in the 80s, he continued to produce episodes of a web-based retro weather program.”

Says Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews, “Minnesota’s hot streak for seven-figure lottery wins has continued into 2020, with two more million-dollar winners on New Year’s day. The Minnesota Lottery says there were two winners in the Jan. 1, 2020 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle, making them the 4th and 5th winners of at least $1 million in lottery game over the past three weeks.”

The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports: “St. Paul’s police chief made a New Year’s resolution Tuesday to bring awareness to a clause in the Minnesota Constitution that still references slavery when it comes to punishment for a crime. He says it should be removed. And a state legislator quickly responded, saying he plans to draft a document to make the change with the goal of having it on the 2020 ballot, so Minnesotans can vote on it. In a public post on Facebook Tuesday morning, Todd Axtell said he wanted ‘to make a resolution that’s actually achievable … For some time now, I’ve been troubled by a clause in the Minnesota State Constitution. It involves the word slavery, which doesn’t reflect our state values.’”

At WCCO-TV, Pete Blackburn says, “New Year’s Day not only brought the 2020 Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, but it also brought news of which team and venue would host next year’s event. That honor will go to the State of Hockey, as the Minnesota Wild will host their first Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis. The 2021 Winter Classic will be the 13th installment of the NHL’s annual New Year’s Day outdoor game and the 31st NHL regular-season outdoor game overall.”



For the Star Tribune, Emma Nelson reports, “The letter from St. Paul inspectors told Patrick Milan he could be held criminally responsible. His offense? A messy vegetable garden in the backyard of the house he rents in the North End. … St. Paul’s inspections department mails thousands of code enforcement letters each year, citing property owners for violations ranging from tall grass to hoarding. City Council President Amy Brendmoen wants the department to soften its approach, especially for first-time offenders, and she may pass a resolution setting a deadline for those changes.”

The Star Tribune’s Zoe Jackson reports, “Restaurants in St. Louis Park won’t give customers straws unless they ask, under an ordinance that went into effect Wednesday. Among other goals, St. Louis Park’s Zero Waste Packaging Ordinance aims to reduce single-use straws that have become a villain for those worried about plastic pollution in the oceans. … Also as of Wednesday, food establishments in the city must use reusable or compostable utensils.”

Says Alexander Bolton for The Hill, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday hit President Trump over a report that last year he spent one out of every five days at a golf club. ‘For the record, I spent 0 days on the golf course in 2019,’ the White House hopeful posted in a retweet of a CNN analysis that found Trump spent 86 days at a golf club in 2019 alone. … CNN also reported that as of late December, Trump had spent 252 days at a Trump golf club since his inauguration in January 2017.”