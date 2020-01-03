Klobuchar raised $11.4 million in last quarter of 2020, per campaign

Nice haul. The AP reports (via WCCO): “Democrat Amy Klobuchar said Friday that she raised $11.4 million for her presidential bid in the final three months of last year, the best fundraising quarter of the Minnesota senator’s 2020 campaign but significantly less than all of her top rivals. … Klobuchar said 145,126 people donated between September and December, with an average contribution of $32.”

Flu season continues. The AP reports (via WDIO): “Minnesota has reported another flu death. The state Department of Health reports an eighth death due to influenza. The death is one more than the previous week. But no child deaths due to influenza have been reported since the flu season began. … According to the Health Department’s weekly flu update, Minnesota hospitals admitted 117 influenza patients last week.”

Different kind of snow day. The Forum News Service’s Dave Olson reports (via the West Central Tribune): “Shovels and snowblowers were put to work Thursday morning, Jan. 2, after the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District sent out a call for workers to help clear snow from the roof of the district’s high school in Glyndon. … The move was recommended by a structural engineer who felt recent heavy snow put the building at risk.”

Ale-ing business. The Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar writes: “Granite City Food & Brewery, the Bloomington-based chain of casual dining restaurants in more than a dozen states, has filed for bankruptcy protection. … The company has secured a $5 million ‘debtor in possession’ loan to continue operating its 29 restaurants under its namesake brand as well as Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill during the Chapter 11 process, according to bankruptcy records filed last month in federal court in Minnesota.”

In other news…

