Klobuchar up to 10% in latest Iowa poll

At USA Today, William Cummings says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar receives double-digit support in Iowa caucus polling, according to a Monmouth University survey released Wednesday, possibly creating a five-way fight for the state’s delegates Monday. In the caucuses, the first in the 2020 race, a candidate must get at least 15% of the votes in a given precinct to move on to the second, final vote, that determines how many delegates they receive. The Monmouth poll found four Democratic presidential hopefuls who are at or above the 15% viability threshold: former Vice President Joe Biden (23%), Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont (21%), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16%) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts (15%). Klobuchar is close behind at 10%, followed by billionaire Tom Steyer at 4% and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3%.”

At Slate, Elliot Hannon writes, “With polls showing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders neck and neck in Iowa just days out from Monday’s caucus, the New York Times reports that Biden’s Iowa team has floated the possibility of teaming up with Amy Klobuchar’s campaign ahead of the first ballot. The potential alliance between two of the more conservative Democratic candidates in this year’s contest would come into play only in precincts where either candidate fails to garner enough support to meet the 15 percent threshold required to be viable and move on to the second round.”

But a trio of CNN reporters say, “Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she’s not entering an alliance with any of her rivals, including the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden, whose aides have raised the idea of forging a pact at next week’s Iowa caucuses if one of them isn’t viable in certain precincts across the state. ‘I’m not even getting to that point yet. I want to be viable in every precinct’, Klobuchar told CNN on Tuesday night in Council Bluffs, Iowa.”

Meanwhile, says Chao Xiong at the Strib, “The father of a man who says he was wrongly convicted as a teenager of killing a child in 2003 under then-Hennepin County Attorney Amy Klobuchar joined more than a dozen activists in Minneapolis Wednesday calling on her to end her campaign for president. Michael Toussaint cited a recent Associated Press investigation that raised questions about the case against his son, Myon Burrell, who is serving a life sentence for the 2002 killing of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet in south Minneapolis. Burrell was 16 at the time.”



Says Stribber Dan Browning, “A Muslim organization called on Minnesota Catholic leaders Wednesday to repudiate a sermon by a Rice County priest in which he describes Islam as the ‘greatest threat in the world’ both to the United States and Christianity itself. The Rev. Nick VanDenBroeke, pastor of the 100-year-old Church of the Immaculate Conception in Lonsdale, made the remark during a 15-minute homily on Jan. 5, declared Immigration Sunday by Minnesota’s Catholic bishops. In the sermon, he talked about how he believed parishioners should address their concerns about immigration.”

For City Pages, Hannah Jones says, “On Monday, the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus posted a video from Project Veritas. Maybe you’ve forgotten who that is. If not, you probably wish you could. Project Veritas is the right-wing outfit that reportedly tried (and failed) to trick the Washington Post into publishing fake sexual assault allegations against Roy Moore in 2017, and allegedly tried (and failed) to lure a CNN reporter onto a boat full of porn and dildos in 2010. You know, professionals. Anyway, in this video, Project Veritas attempted to expose Minnesota as a fraudster’s paradise by trying to register some third parties—in this case, NFL superstars Tim Tebow and Tom Brady—to vote at various government centers. The thesis: Voter fraud is easily committed in Minnesota, and the state should force voters to present photo ID. Sound familiar? That’s because, like this video, the idea of Voter ID is from eight gott-damn years ago.”

Stribber Greg Stanley tells us, “Parts of southern Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Iowa are at risk of rare winter floods as the Mississippi River runs faster and higher than it ever has this early in the year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has told cities along the river from Winona, Minn., to Guttenberg, Iowa, to monitor and brace for potential flooding in the weeks and months ahead, an unusual concern for late January. ‘We’re seeing flows we might normally see in late spring’, said Dan Fasching, Upper Mississippi River water manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District. ‘And it doesn’t seem to be wanting to slow down’.”