Minneapolis’ North Loop sees jump in car thefts

’Tis the season. KSTP’s Crystal Bui reports: “It’s a warning from police every winter, that many choose to ignore: ‘Don’t walk away from your running car.’ A set of keys in a running car is bait for criminals. Minneapolis police believe that’s part of the reason for a spike in vehicle thefts in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis. ‘They’re relying on the behavior of people to do an easy crime,’ said Garrett Parten, public information officer for Minneapolis Police. … The Minneapolis Police Department said last year, more than 2,800 cars were stolen in the city. Auto thefts are at a five-year-high.”

Getting out there. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources put out a call for its first round of No Child Left Inside grants in October. … The requests were modest — schools, nonprofits and community organizations could ask for up to $5,000 to support programs that get kids outdoors — but the response was overwhelming. … ‘Within six minutes,’ the DNR’s Jeff Ledermann said, ‘we had 200 applications.’”

Citylab takes a look at the “Mapping Prejudice” project. Greg Miller writes: “Before it was torn apart by freeway construction in the middle of the 20th century, the Near North neighborhood in Minneapolis was home to the city’s largest concentration of African American families. That wasn’t by accident: As far back as the early 1900s, racially restrictive covenants on property deeds prevented African Americans and other minorities from buying homes in many other areas throughout the city.”

Big Prince tribute. City Pages’ Keith Harris reportz: “Since Prince died in 2016, there has been no shortage of tributes. But an upcoming Grammy event has probably snagged the biggest names of any such event—or at least the most big names. … Sheila E. will serve as musical director of Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince, with the assistance of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, according to Rolling Stone. The concert will be held on Jan. 28 and broadcast in April, likely to coincide with the anniversary of Prince’s death.”

In other news…

Under investigation: “Minnesota National Guard Soldier, 19, Dies At Fort Jackson” [WCCO]

Congrats: “Twin Cities PBS names Sylvia Strobel its new president, CEO” [Pioneer Press]

Another restaurant closing: “Kingfield’s Blackbird Cafe closes in Minneapolis” [City Pages]

Has Minneapolis gotten any funkier since? “Funkytown marks 40th anniversary” [KARE]

All’s well that ends well? “Buyer offers to donate to charity after Kyle Rudolph’s playoff game gloves turn up on eBay” [KMSP]