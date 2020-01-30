Minneapolis police drop tickets for equipment violations

Still pulling you over though. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Minneapolis police officers will no longer ticket motorists for broken headlights or turn signals, instead handing out vouchers to pay for vehicle repairs under a new department policy unveiled Wednesday. … The changes come roughly a year after a pitched debate at City Hall over a possible moratorium on certain traffic stops, with some council members seeing the move as a way to ease the racial disparities in rates of traffic stops.”

So there’s an opening coming to the Minneapolis City Council. For MPR, Mukhtar Ibrahim reports: “Abdi Warsame made history in 2013 when he became the first Somali in Minnesota elected to the Minneapolis City Council. … Soon, he will step into another big role. On Wednesday, he was tapped to lead the city’s sprawling public housing system, making him the first Somali to lead a government agency in Minnesota. … The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority serves about 26,000 people. About one-third of the city’s public housing tenants are Somali. In his application for the Minneapolis housing job, Warsame, 41, cited his own life as a child refugee growing up in public housing in London.”

Better together? In the West Central Tribune, Josh Verges writes: “Five Iron Range colleges will become one under a proposal driven by persistent enrollment declines being felt throughout the Minnesota State higher education system. … The system’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday, Jan. 29, unanimously approved the merger of the Northeast Higher Education District schools, which have cooperated since 1999, sharing a president and some other services.”

He’s sorry. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “Father Nick VanDenBroeke didn’t respond to City Pages’ inquiries about his anti-Muslim homily earlier this month. … On Wednesday, after our story came out, VanDenBroeke, who presides at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Lonsdale, apologized in a brief statement to the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis Catholic Center. … ‘My homily on immigration contained words that were hurtful to Muslims,’ he said. ‘I’m sorry for this. I realize now that my comments were not fully reflective of the Catholic Church’s teaching on Islam.’”

In other news…

We’re shocked: “New landlord forces out tenants in New Brighton, raising issues about renters’ rights” [Star Tribune]

Just a band-aid: “Maple Grove church donation wipes out $1.6 million in medical debt for the needy” [KARE]

Sickening employees never in style: “Delta to issue new uniforms after lawsuits over worker illnesses” [Star Tribune]

St. Paul may not see the sign: “St. Paul zoning board reverses course on Xcel Center’s 58-foot Apple/NHL banner” [Pioneer Press]

The government, here to help: “‘It does absolutely pay to complain’: Feds help some Minnesota phone scam victims collect” [MPR]

Doesn’t sound easy: “How I Get By: Two Weeks in the Life of a Target Employee” [Vice]

But the future looks bright: “Bad ice winter creates ‘regional disaster’ for resorts, bait shops” [West Central Tribune]