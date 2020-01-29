Minneapolis-St.Paul airport to begin screening for coronavirus

Says Jeremy Olson for the Star Tribune, “Screening for a novel coronavirus is being added at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, along with 14 others, as health officials race to contain the spread of a virus that started in China but has now appeared in more than 60 countries. … The Minneapolis airport is one of roughly 20 U.S. airports or ports with CDC quarantine stations. Medical personnel have the authority at these stations to detain anyone who appears through screening to be at risk for carrying a serious infectious disease.”

For MPR, Jon Collins says, “A settlement that required the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis to create safeguards to prevent child abuse by clergy will be lifted as of Feb. 1. A Ramsey County District Court judge said Tuesday that the archdiocese has met its obligations stemming from the 2015 deal with the county’s prosecutors. … Ramsey County Attorney John Choi pointed to eight status reports and three outside audits that found that the archdiocese is compliant with the agreement.”

Related. At ProPublica Ellis Simani and Lexis Churchill report, “ProPublica published an interactive database on Tuesday that lets users search for clergy who have been listed as credibly accused of sexual abuse in reports released by Catholic dioceses and religious orders. It is, as of publication, the only nationwide database of official disclosures. … More than 6,700 names are included in the database, and over 5,800 of them are unique. A little more than half of the people named were listed as being deceased.”

Also from MPR’s Collins: American Indian land rights and sovereignty activist Marvin Manypenny died in White Earth Sunday at the age of 72. Friends and family remember him as a tireless advocate for his people, as well as a fierce critic of tribal and U.S. governments.

The Star Tribune’s Pam Louwagie writes: “After pumping his fist in the air near the finish line painted in the snow, the 2020 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon winner cracked an exhausted smile Tuesday, stepped off his sled and patted every one of the dogs that had carried him to the end. It was the second win for Ryan Redington, of Skagway, Alaska, who finished the race on the shore of Lake Superior at 4:36 p.m., after he and his Alaskan Huskies spent more than 28 hours on the nearly 300-mile trail from Duluth.”



For BringMeTheNews, Adam Uren tells us, “We’re just a few days from the Super Bowl, and Winona will have a starring role – both the city and the actor. The southeastern Minnesota city was the setting of a Squarespace ad starring hometown favorite Winona Ryder, who travels back to her roots to create a small business website, ‘Welcome to Winona.’ A 30-second ad will air on Fox between the first and second quarters of the game on Sunday.”

Paul Huttner at MPR says, “It’s not your imagination, Minnesota. This has been the cloudiest January in your lifetime. The University of Minnesota St. Paul Campus Observatory has recorded the lowest amount of solar radiation for a January since solar radiation records began in 1963.”

For Vox, Sean Collins writes, “With the Iowa caucuses less than one week away, the 2020 Democratic primary is beginning to come into focus — six new polls paint a vivid picture of who’s in good shape before the first contest. … When that margin of error is taken into account, the frontrunner becomes less clear. Sanders’s 25 percent support could be more like 21.1 percent support, and if that’s the case, it could make Biden or Buttigieg the true frontrunner, and leave Klobuchar — who was found to have 8 percent support — ending the caucuses with backing that is more like 11.9 percent.”

Jay Boller of City Pages has this story: “As the internet has mutated into millions of screeching de facto letters to the editor, it’s easy to lose sight of the city newpaper’s humble salon for hyper-local griping. In this past Sunday’s Star Tribune, however, Edina resident Jean Mitchell provided a master class in pissed-off civic discourse. Mitchell’s grievances with her recently remodeled Edina Target store are numerous and specific, as 375,000 Strib readers learned this weekend. ‘Target, oh, Target, where have you gone’? she begins. ‘Sigh. It is no longer a place I like to visit.’”