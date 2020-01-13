Minnesota appeals court reverses key PolyMet permits

Setback for PolyMet. The Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien reports: “The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday reversed key mining permits for PolyMet, the company trying to open the state’s first copper-nickel mine. … In a 36-page decision released Monday morning, the court sent the dam safety permits and permit to mine awarded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource to PolyMet in late 2018 back to the DNR and said the agency must hold a contested case hearing, which would require an administrative law judge to examine additional evidence and testimony on the project.”

The plot thickens. The Pioneer Press’ Sarah Horner writes: “The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is weighing in on the lawsuit St. Paul-based Bremer Bank filed against its philanthropic parent — the Otto Bremer Trust. … In a letter filed in Ramsey County District Court this past week, Assistant Attorney General Carol Washington indicated that her office has a ‘pending investigation regarding central issues in the lawsuit’ and asked that the court delay continuation of the suit until the investigation concludes.”

More from MPR on rural mental health-care shortage. Alisa Roth reports: “But unlike some hospitals, there’s no special emergency department for people in crisis and no inpatient beds for psychiatry patients in International Falls, Minn., a city of 6,000 people near the Canadian border. … The shortage of mental health care in rural areas means patients in need of inpatient psychiatric care are often waiting days to be transferred to beds far from home. It’s a situation that’s challenging for patients, families and health care providers, one with no obvious solution.”



Pretty good news, all things considered. WCCO reports: “There were 127 car crashes, 66 spin-outs, and 17 injuries on Minnesota roads Monday morning after a winter storm dropped over an inch of snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening.… Police did not report any fatalities caused by the wintry road conditions.”

More on the way. Also from WCCO: “After a slippery commute Monday morning, more snow is expected to fall in the Twin Cities in the evening. … Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the snow Monday night should fall between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., covering much of the state.”

In other news…

Death investigation: “Overdose suspected in death of ascending Twin Cities rapper Lexii Alijai” [Star Tribune]

Opening next month: “Look inside the Fillmore Minneapolis, almost ready for showtime” [The Current]

Polish off your résumé: “Vikings coach Mike Zimmer looking for two coordinators” [Star Tribune]