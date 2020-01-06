Minnesota man charged with killing woman after she told him to hurry up

Says the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh, “Angelo O. Borreson was charged Friday in Roseau County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the death Wednesday of 51-year-old Angela M. Wynne outside the home near Badger. … Borreson told authorities that Wynne drove to the home in the 27800 block of County Road 4 that morning to help him get gasoline for his vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Wynne arrived before Borreson was ready to leave and started yelling at him to hurry while honking her horn, the complaint continued. Borreson said he went outside, shot Wynne multiple times with a shotgun and called 911.”

KSTP-TV reports: “A 39-year-old man died at a northern Minnesota jail early Friday morning, authorities said. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, life-saving measures were performed on an inmate at Crow Wing County Jail early Friday morning, but they were not successful. Nisswa Police arrested the man 11:05 p.m. Thursday for an outstanding warrant, the sheriff’s office said. The man’s identity has not been released at this time. His body has been taken to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office for an autopsy.”

For MPR, Marcheta Fornoff writes: In just over two months, the world’s top cross-country skiers will flock to Minneapolis for a World Cup event. It’s the first time Minneapolis has hosted a World Cup race — and the first one held anywhere in the U.S. since 2001. And to make sure the trails are in top shape, organizers are working now to stockpile snow. Lots and lots of snow. ‘It’d be one thing if the event was like mid-February; you’d kind of know it wasn’t going to get that warm,’ said John Munger, executive director of the Loppet Foundation that’s hosting the event. ‘But mid-March — it could get pretty warm, so we’re making a lot of snow to prepare for that.’”

For the Forum News Service, Shannon Geisen writes, “A fifth-generation Finnish dairy farm in northern Minnesota is exclusively breeding an A2 herd and bottling A2 milk. … Regular milk comes from cows that produce both A1 and A2 proteins. Cows with an A2 gene only produce A2 milk. Milk from humans, sheep, goats, donkeys, yaks, camels, buffalo and sheep mostly contain the A2 protein, said Dr. Gonca Pasin, executive director at the California Dairy Research Foundation. Hendrickson family members who have tried their A2 milk found that symptoms, like diaper rashes and stomach aches, went away — only to return if they resumed drinking regular milk.”

Also from KSTP-TV: “Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rep. Barbara Lee of California announced Sunday they have introduced a War Powers Resolution in the United States House of Representatives. The resolution directs the removal of the United States Armed Forces from hostilities against Iran that have not been authorized by Congress, according to a release from the office of Rep. Omar. The House resolution is a companion to the resolution in the Senate authored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia.”



For the Sahan Journal, Joey Peters says, “On the surface, Congress and President Trump’s recent approval of a new law granting most Liberians in the United States a pathway to citizenship may seem like a surprise. Supporters, though, describe it as the product of decades of effort by the Liberian community and its allies. … But under the recently passed Liberian Refugee Immigration Fairness Act, all Liberian nationals who have lived in the U.S. continuously since Nov. 20, 2014 are now eligible for lawful permanent residency, or green cards.”

An AP story says, “The Department of Health Services reports that Wisconsin has seen 459 hospitalizations and 11 deaths due to flu complications this season. The number of hospitalizations is three times higher than last year at this time. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has elevated Wisconsin to its high flu category. South-central and southwestern Wisconsin have been hardest hit.”

For the Pioneer Press, Natalie Rademacher says, “Plastic bags, Amazon packaging, old cellphones and appliances are among items that can’t go into household recycling bins. With the local and national recycling markets trying to adapt to China no longer accepting American plastics, consumers are being asked to be smarter at recycling. … Many grocery and retail stores — such as Target and Lunds & Byerlys — have recycling bins at the front of the store where people can bring Amazon packaging as well as plastic bags. …To find a location to drop off these recyclables, the organization Plastic Film Recycling offers a web page where users can type in a zip code to find nearby locations to recycle their plastic bags and packaging.”

New York Times opinion columnist David Leonhardt writes: “If you’re like a lot of Democrats, you worry that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are too liberal — or at least that other voters think so. You’re also not buying the Pete Buttigieg hype. And you get nervous every time Joe Biden opens his mouth. So where are you supposed to find a comfortably electable, qualified candidate who won’t turn 80 while in office? Senator Amy Klobuchar has become an answer to that question in the final month before voting begins. She has outlasted more than a dozen other candidates and has two big strengths: A savvy understanding of how to campaign against President Trump and a track record of winning the sorts of swing voters Democrats will likely need this year.”