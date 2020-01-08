Minnesota National Guard members reported safe in missile attack

Debris is seen on a field hit by an Iranian missile, according to local media, near Erbil, Iraq.

Reid Forgrave at the Star Tribune reports on the safety of Minnesota National Guard soldiers stationed near Tuesday night’s missile attack in Iraq: “‘I have been in contact with my soldiers all night,’ read a text from 1st Sgt. Jen Chaffee of Scandia, Minn., who is stationed in Kuwait and is in charge of the 110 soldiers of A Company in the 834th Aviation Support Battalion. ‘They are all OK and ready to get some sleep.’“

Matt Sepic at MPR News covered the interfaith rally at Temple Israel last night that featured comments from politicians and community leaders: “Paul Gazelka, Minnesota’s Republican Senate majority leader and a Christian, noted that anti-Jewish attacks and rhetoric have been perpetrated by members of his own faith. ‘I want to be vulnerable as a follower of Jesus that I’m deeply grieved that Christianity has been used at times over the centuries to persecute you,’ Gazelka said. ‘I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive those people.'”

Carrigan Miller at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports Medtronic’s factories in Puerto Rico have closed temporarily following a series of recent earthquakes: “The company expected the plants to be back online by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the company said. The closure is due to an ‘abundance of caution,’ the spokesperson said. Unlike during Hurricane Maria, when Medtronic took a financial hit of $55 million, the company isn’t expecting any fallout from the quakes. It also doesn’t suspect any significant damage to its facilities on the island.”

Mary Lynn Smith at the Star Tribune has a piece on former Justice Alan Page and Fed Chair Neel Kashkari teaming up for the kids: “Making quality public education a civil right for all children is the catalyst that’s needed to break the logjam that’s blocked effective reform, Page and Kashkari said Tuesday in a joint interview. ‘It’s about changing the future for the children of Minnesota, and I guess you can say that’s bold,’ said Page.”



Jay Gabler at The Current reports Lizzo, on tour in Australia, took a break to assist fire victims: “Lizzo was ‘everything you’d hope and expect her to be,’ said the volunteer, who said the musician offered encouragement and initiated a group hug. The Foodbank facility in Yarraville, Victoria posted photos of Lizzo pitching in.”

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar appeared on MSNBC last night to comment on the Iranian airstrikes:



One of us!!!!! “Winona Ryder filming a Super Bowl commercial in Winona, Minn.?” [Star Tribune]

Not a good start to 2020: “Charges: Minnesota man shot his CD player with a shotgun on New Year’s Eve” [City Pages]

Oxymoronic: “Shrimp farm ready to expand in rural Minnesota” [KSTP]