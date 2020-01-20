New York Times endorses Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for president

The New York Times editorial board writes: “Given the polarization in Washington and beyond, the best chance to enact many progressive plans could be under a Klobuchar administration. The senator from Minnesota is the very definition of Midwestern charisma, grit and sticktoitiveness. Her lengthy tenure in the Senate and bipartisan credentials would make her a deal maker (a real one) and uniter for the wings of the party — and perhaps the nation. … Ms. Klobuchar doesn’t have the polished veneer and smooth delivery that comes from a lifetime spent in the national spotlight, and she has struggled to gain traction on the campaign trail. In Minnesota, however, she is enormously popular. … And it’s far too early to count Ms. Klobuchar out — Senator John Kerry, the eventual Democrat nominee in 2004, was also polling in the single digits at this point in the race.”

For Slate, Ashley Feinberg sums up the decision to endorse two candidates: “After weeks of buildup, a slow trickle of candidate Q&A transcripts, and no less than four separate New York Times pieces about the process of a Times endorsement itself, we finally have an answer to the question the paper of record desperately wants to be on everyone’s mind: Who is the New York Times endorsing in the 2020 Democratic primary? That answer, revealed in a special edition of the paper’s FX show, The Weekly, mostly boils down to, uh, Warren, maybe? Unless you don’t like that. In which case, Klobuchar, I guess?”

Says a KSTP-TV story, “The Minnesota State Fair has announced a $10 million facilities upgrade for 2020. According to a tweet from the Minnesota State Fair, $10 million in upgrades are planned for 2020. Improvements and maintenance projects are scheduled as well as installing fair-time metal detectors at the entrance gates. Other projects announced include the construction of a new year-round ticket office at the former television station building on Como Avenue and improvements to every building in the State Fair’s livestock complex.”

At MPR, Andrew Krueger says, “Roads remained icy across Minnesota on Sunday, with a new round of crashes and spinouts reported around the state. That’s after the State Patrol reported 514 crashes and 530 spinouts or vehicles in the ditch along Minnesota highways between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. The Patrol also responded to 25 jackknifed semis.”

Also from MPR, this from Emily Bright, “It can be a challenge to determine a precise number of the number of people experiencing homelessness in Minnesota and around the country. One way that officials approach that challenge is the annual Point-in-Time count, when volunteers and people who work with the homeless unite to count the number of people staying in shelters and outdoors on a given night. In communities across Minnesota this year, that night is Wednesday, Jan. 22.”



The Star Tribune’s Marissa Evans writes, “Low-income Minnesota residents living in homes that used a federal tax credit program for affordable housing are getting a reprieve from having their rents raised in the middle of their lease. Property owners will only be able to raise rents once a year for tenants living in units that used funds from the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program. Property owners will have to wait at least a year to raise rents, regardless of whether new federal income guidelines come out after a lease is in effect. The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s new rule took effect earlier this month.”

In the Pioneer Press, Maria Gottfried says, “A St. Paul firefighter is one of 10 people taking part in the World’s Strongest Firefighter competition Saturday and she’s the only woman, but Sarah Reasoner’s focus is on making St. Paul proud. … During the Arnold Strongman USA Championship in Santa Monica, Calif., Reasoner will take part in the firefighter competition, which is a charitable event that Arnold Schwarzenegger started last year to shine a light on the strength of firefighters. Reasoner, who is 31 and became a St. Paul firefighter after graduating from the department’s academy in June, will be competing in four events at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday.”

The Star Tribune’s Jessie Van Berkel says, “Eight months after Republican lawmakers spurned his proposed gas tax, Gov. Tim Walz is challenging legislators to come up with new ways to pay for aging roads and bridges around the state. The DFL governor opted not to draw extensively on borrowing to pay for state highways and other large-scale transportation projects as part of a $2 billion public infrastructure bonding package he presented last week. … Last session, Walz proposed a 20-cent-per-gallon increase in Minnesota’s gas tax, an idea that Republican legislators quickly rejected.”

MPR has a look at MLK Day events: “Whether you want to celebrate at an event or by revisiting some of his famous speeches, there are plenty of ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr. on his namesake holiday … The state’s official celebration is at the Ordway in St. Paul on Monday at 10 a.m. The keynote is Yara Shahidi, an actor known for her role in “grown-ish.” … Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks at a breakfast to benefit the United Negro College Fund at The Armory in Minneapolis at 7 a.m. Monday. … The Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder — the state’s oldest black-owned newspaper — has a comprehensive list of MLK Day events happening over the weekend and on Monday.