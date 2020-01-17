Ordinance would ban fur sales in Minneapolis

Fur real. WCCO reports: “Minneapolis City Council members introduced an ordinance Friday which would prohibit the sale of new animal fur products in Minneapolis. The ban was proposed by Alondra Cano of Ward 9 and Cam Gordon of Ward 2. … The ban, proposed by Alondra Cano of Ward 9 and Cam Gordon of Ward 2, would not force any Minneapolis businesses to close. Instead, companies which currently sell animal fur will have a phase-in period, during which they can transition to selling fur-free products. There is also an explicit exemption in the ordinance which protects the rights of Native American tribes to sell fur for traditional and spiritual purposes. Secondhand stores too are exempt from the ban.”

Painful cuts. The Star Tribune’s John Ewoldt reports: “Regis Corp. announced Thursday that it is eliminating 290 administrative and support positions throughout the U.S. and Canada. … ‘Although this phase of our transformation is certainly difficult, it is necessary to properly allocate capital and human resources to support investments in our rapidly growing franchise business,’ Chief Executive Hugh Sawyer said in a statement. … The company is turning away from owning its own salons to a franchise model.”

Return of the Vikings. The Star Tribune’s Kerri Westenberg writes: “Viking, the company that got its start plying European rivers, will splash into the Great Lakes in the summer of 2022. One of the routes on the Earth’s largest body of freshwater will shine a spotlight on Minnesota. Duluth will be among its ports of call.”

Illegal weed(s). The New Ulm Journal’s Fritz Busch reports: “The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) confirmed five species of weeds on the state’s Noxious Weed Prohibited Eradicate List for the first time in eight counties in 2019. … Oriental bittersweet weeds were confirmed in Nicollet and Rice Counties. Cutleaf teasel was reported in Blue Earth County. … Other noxious weeds confirmed were black swallow-wort in Washington County, Palmer amaranth in Houston and Lincoln Counties and poison hemlock in Clay, Nobles and Rice Counties.”

In other news…

