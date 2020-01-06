PolyMet announces new project director

New mine boss. The Duluth News Tribune reports: “PolyMet, the Canadian mining company looking to build Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine, has a new project director, the company announced Monday morning. … Richard Lock, who most recently worked as the construction director for the KAZ Minerals Peschanka open pit copper mine in Russia, will serve as PolyMet’s project director and senior vice president. He replaces Dennis Bartlett on the company’s board of directors.”

Wouldn’t want to stand out. The Star Tribune’s Neal St. Anthony and Patrick Kennedy report: “U.S. stocks, which began 2019 in the wake of a volatile, down-ticking 2018, roared to new heights, continuing the unprecedented 10-year run of the bull market. … That is thanks to better-than-expected corporate earnings, gushing federal spending and low interest rates. … The S&P 500 index of America’s 500 largest companies rose 31% last year and 52.7% since January 2017. … The Piper Jaffray Minnesota index of 68 state companies, stocks worth at least $3 per share, didn’t fare as well last year. The Piper index was up 21.6% for the year and 19.4% since 2017. Minnesota has proportionately fewer huge tech-and-finance companies that were the rage nationally. More than 50 of the 68 Minnesota stocks finished in positive territory last year.”

Pitching in. KMSP’s Christina Palladino reports: “Wildfires that have been burning for months have caused mass destruction across Australia, killing 23 people and destroying hundreds of homes, while causing the deaths of thousands of animals. … Now, Minnesota firefighters are joining a coalition headed overseas to assist in the battle as the fires have continued to burn out of control. … So far, more than 12 million acres have burned in Australia. For comparison, the devastating 2018 California wildfires burned less than two million acres. … Minnesotans are stepping up to do their part to help in the relief efforts. A group from Shakopee is requesting donations to be sent to those battling the wildfires in Australia.”

Improving rural mental health care. The West Central Tribune’s Tom Cherveny reports: “Rural hospitals in western Minnesota are looking at whether they can provide more immediate mental health care services closer to home, while also improving the continuum of care for patients. … Representatives from health care systems in Lac qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Big Stone counties discussed the challenges they face at a meeting hosted in November by the Lac qui Parle Health Network. Chief among the concerns is the difficulties the hospitals experience when attempting to place patients from their emergency care to mental health facilities, according to Lori Andreas, CEO, Appleton Area Health Services.”

In other news…

