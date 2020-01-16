PolyMet will appeal ruling on permits to Minnesota Supreme Court

Appealing appeals-court ruling. The Star Tribune’s Associated Press reports: “PolyMet Mining Inc. said Thursday it will ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to overturn a ruling that canceled three permits needed for its proposed copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota. … PolyMet President and CEO Jon Cherry said in a statement that Monday’s decision from the Court of Appeals has far-reaching impacts for Minnesota and any future project that depends on state permits.”

Klobuchar optimistic. KARE’s John Croman reports: “Minnesota’s presidential candidate says she’s in this race for the long haul and remains optimistic about her prospects in the Iowa Caucuses. … Sen. Amy Klobuchar told KARE she’s not deterred at all by Iowa polls showing four other Democratic hopefuls running ahead of her. … ‘People better realize I’m still standing. I am one of only six people on that debate stage,’ Sen. Klobuchar told KARE on the heels of the final Iowa debate Tuesday night.”

Power play. The Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett reports: “State regulators Thursday unanimously approved Xcel Energy’s $650 million purchase of a gas-fired power plant in Mankato after the company restructured the deal so that ratepayers won’t bear any risks. … The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) rejected the transaction in September, saying it wasn’t in the interest of Xcel’s ratepayers. Under the deal approved Thursday, Xcel will buy the plant from Southern Power through an unregulated subsidiary, meaning shareholders will shoulder risks and get any benefits — not ratepayers.”



More legal news. The AP reports (via WCCO): “The parents of two students are suing the Bemidji school district, alleging it was negligent in allowing a former assistant principal to sexually exploit their children. … Brandon Bjerknes, who was arrested in 2017, is serving a federal prison sentence for producing child pornography and coercing minors into sexual contact. … A lawsuit by the parents of two of his victims claims Bemidji Area Schools were negligent in allowing him to abuse children for years.”

In other news…

