Rhymesayers announces no Soundset festival for 2020

Taking a break. The Current’s Jay Gabler reports: “Rhymesayers Entertainment has just announced that Soundset, the Minnesota event that’s become one of the world’s premier hip-hop festivals, will not take place in 2020. Instead, the Minneapolis-based label says, they’ll focus on a 25th anniversary celebration.”

Helpin’. MPR’s John Enger reports: “People in Beltrami County are still divided and angry about a county board vote barring refugees earlier this month. It’s where Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis had a public meeting Thursday evening. … The former congressman and talk show host said elected officials made the right call.”

Food fights. The Star Tribune’s Sharyn Jackson reports: “Twin Cities-based chef and TV personality Andrew Zimmern has a new food show coming to an unlikely place, the news and politics channel MSNBC. … ‘What’s Eating America’ premieres Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. CT, and will air Sundays through March 15. … From Zimmern’s Minnesota-based production company Intuitive Content, the five-episode series follows Zimmern around the country during the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, as he talks to voters about social and political issues via the subject of food.”

Still in the works. The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard writes: “Minneapolis has funded its neighborhood organizations in ways that propped up racial inequities in the city for the past 30 years, according to a new University of Minnesota analysis. … The city is approaching the finish line for Neighborhoods 2020, a multiyear plan to change the goals and funding formula for Minneapolis’ 70 neighborhood organizations, with a desire to make the program more equitable. With the City Council poised to approve a new system this spring, many neighborhood groups in Southwest are anxiously awaiting the results.”

Can you help? “Edina police seek hit-and-run driver of Chevy Malibu or Cruze” [City Pages]

More Jason Lewis: “New UMN student group launches Trump re-election efforts” [Minnesota Daily]

Public access: “Smith, Klobuchar back bill to ensure funding for community TV operations” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Oooh: “Marlon James trash-talks dead writers in new podcast” [Star Tribune]

Congrats: “Vikings name Gary Kubiak new offensive coordinator” [KSTP]

And congrats: “Jack Jablonski joins Los Angeles Kings” [KARE]