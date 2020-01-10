State Fair sued after 37 police officers terminated

Unfair employment practices? KSTP reports: “Three Minnesota State Fair Police officers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they have filed age discrimination complaints after 37 officers received termination letters telling them they must all reapply, with no guarantee of being rehired. … All three said they filed their complaints with the State Fair’s Human Resources Department, and one of the officers said they went a step further and filed similar complaints with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).”

Mean spirit of St. Louis Park. Patch’s William Bornhoft reports: “There’s one St. Louis Park resident who can’t wait to leave. Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, says she’s excited to move out in May. … At the center of her desire to leave is the city’s progressive politics. St. Louis Park recently voted to ban sale of vaping products and e-cigarettes.”

Securing those kind of funds won’t be a cakewalk. The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports: “The city is asking for $13.5 million in state funding to fortify its Lake Superior shoreline following three consecutive years of severe storms that battered beaches and the popular Lakewalk trail. … On Monday, the City Council will be asked to approve Duluth’s legislative priorities for the year, and city staff has put coastal infrastructure rehabilitation at the top of their list.”

But enough about Iowa… For Vox, Ella Nilsen writes: “Moderate New Hampshire voters think Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar could beat President Donald Trump in a general election. They’re just not sure she can win the Democratic primary. … Coming off a strong December debate performance — and with fundraising and polling numbers good enough to be on the January debate stage — Klobuchar is getting a lot of interest from moderate voters in the Granite State. … Klobuchar’s case to voters: She has a record of handily winning elections (and Trump counties) in her home state of Minnesota, a state she likes to point out also has a history of electing to executive office controversial figures with a penchant for drama, like former Gov. Jesse Ventura.”

