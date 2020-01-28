Survey: 5,000 Minnesota teens report being sexually exploited

Says MPR’s Matt Sepic, “At least 5,000 teens in Minnesota say they’ve traded sex for something of value. That startling figure comes from researchers at the University of Minnesota and the state Health Department, who pored through data from a recent survey of high school students. Advocates say this reveals a greater need for outreach and prevention efforts. ‘Have you ever traded sex or sexual activity to receive money, food, drugs, alcohol, a place to stay or anything else’? That’s one of the many questions put to ninth and 11th graders across Minnesota last year as part of the triennial Minnesota Student Survey. Of the 80,000 who took the survey, 1.4 percent answered yes.”

The Star Tribune’s Chris Serres says, “A state hiring program designed to reverse Minnesota’s historically low rate of employment of people with disabilities in state government has fallen short of expectations amid reports of mismanagement and lack of coordination between agencies. … new data released this month by the Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) office shows that approximately 20% of individuals with disabilities who were approved to participate in the program were actually hired and slightly less than 12% are still employed in state government.”



At the Star Tribune, Kristen Leigh Painter reports, “Delta Air Lines severed its security contract at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with its former services subsidiary, leading that firm to warn it will lay off 118 people. It is the latest fissure in a relationship that has appeared fraught at MSP since Atlanta-based Delta sold off its majority stake in Delta Global Services, or DGS, 13 months ago. DGS is dissolving its entire security business at Minnesota’s largest airport, which screens non-crew Delta workers as they report for shifts at employee entrances.”

The AP and MPR’s Dan Kraker report: “The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will now require permits for most people to access its lands in northeastern Minnesota. The band said Monday the policy is a way to “better manage and conserve” resources on about 41,000 acres of land on the Fond du Lac Reservation, near Cloquet, Minn.”

Also from the Star Tribune, Kavita Kumar tells us, “The former colleague Best Buy CEO Corie Barry has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with has denied the allegation. In a short e-mail to the Star Tribune, Karl Sanft wrote: ‘The anonymous allegation that I had an affair with Corie Barry is false.’ He said he had no further comment. Richfield-based Best Buy has selected an outside law firm, Sidley Austin, to conduct an independent review of the charges made in an anonymous letter that its board received last month. The letter claims that Barry, who held several positions at Best Buy before becoming chief executive in June, had an affair with Sanft, who was most recently senior vice president of U.S. retail operations for the electronics retailer.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released new information in the death of St. Paul rapper and R&B artist Lexii Alijai, who died New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner reported the cause of death as mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.”

At Newsweek, Benjamin Fearnow says, “Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar catapulted to third place in Iowa behind Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in the latest survey of Democratic caucus voters by Emerson College/7 News. Klobuchar is ‘getting a second look’ from Iowa Democratic voters, the pollster said, as she gathered 13 percent of support to claim the third-place spot, surpassing Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. The results released Sunday evening solidified Sanders’ frontrunner status, but it is Klobuchar’s exceptional showing just one week after The New York Times endorsed her and Warren that stands out most from the latest data.”