Survey: Minnesota, other Midwestern state economies growing

For what it’s worth. The AP reports (via WCCO): “A new monthly survey of business supply managers suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S. trade war with China continues, according to a report released Thursday. … The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December, compared with 48.6 in November, the report said.”

Ugly situation. The West Central Tribune’s Linda Vanderwerf reports: “A temporary harassment restraining order has been granted against Kandiyohi County Commissioner Steve Ahmann. … A Jan. 9 hearing in Kandiyohi County District Court will allow Ahmann to respond to the allegations made by Ben Larson of Willmar in his petition for a two-year restraining order. … After the hearing, the restraining order could be extended or vacated. … Neither Larson nor Ahmann returned messages left for them by the Tuesday deadline for this story. … Larson, a member of the city of Willmar’s Human Rights Commission, filed the petition in December following an alleged confrontation outside a Willmar City Council meeting Dec. 16.”

Making a B Line for downtown St. Paul. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “When Metro Transit’s ‘B’ Line bus rolls over the Lake Street-Marshall Avenue bridge from Minneapolis into St. Paul, Snelling Avenue won’t be a terminus. … The Midway will be, appropriately enough, just a midway-point for the limited-stop “arterial” Bus Rapid Transit service, which will travel over to Selby Avenue and then into downtown St. Paul.”

Don’t say you weren’t warned. WCCO reports: “As the calendar page turns to a new year, the Real ID deadline inches closer and closer for Minnesotans. … Starting on Oct. 1, standard driver’s licenses and state IDs will no longer be valid for domestic air travel or at federal facilities if you don’t have a passport.”

In other news…



Pour one out: “JL Beers closes northeast Minneapolis location” [Fargo Forum]

Farmington: “Loaves and Fishes begins serving meals in town that lost its only grocery store” [KSTP]

Sad news: “Lexii Alijai, rising St. Paul rapper, dies at 21” [Current]