Twin Cities still on track to get heavy snow Friday

Says a Star Tribune story, “Despite a slight shift in the forecast late Thursday, Minnesota remained on track for heavy snow and gusty winds on Friday into Saturday. A winter storm warning will be in effect for much of Minnesota from early Friday until Saturday afternoon, although a bit less snow is expected in the Twin Cities than originally forecast, and the storm’s arrival will be a little later than had been expected, according to the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. Six to 10 inches will blanket the Twin Cities, with up to a foot falling to the west of the metro area and slightly lesser amounts to the south and east.”

Says KSTP-TV, “Flu-related illness deaths in Minnesota have climbed to a total of 25, up nine from last week, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health report. ABC News reported last week that flu deaths are up 65% nationally in 2020, with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 4,800 people had died and 87,000 people had been hospitalized this flu season. In Minnesota, 981 people have been hospitalized in the 2019-2020 season. The average age of those who have died is 79.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Briana Bierschbach writes, “Sean Fahnhorst works behind the scenes for the state of Minnesota, preparing the state budget based on the preferences of his boss — the governor. He likes his gig and wants to do similar work indefinitely, no matter who’s in charge. That’s why he’s hesitant to participate in the state’s new presidential primary election on March 3 …. Minnesota’s new presidential primary system, run and paid for by the state, is expected to be logistically smoother. But for many voters like Fahnhorst, there’s a big trade-off. The new system also records voters’ party preference and provides that data to the chairs of each major political party.”

At City Pages, Mike Mullen writes: “Don’t invite Kelly Holstine to anything if you’re worried she might make a scene. … She will. In 2019, Holstine was one of two recipients of state-level Teacher of the Year honors to reject an invitation to Donald Trump’s White House. … Almost a full year later, Holstine’s honor was still getting her on the VIP guest list, in this case to Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Clemson and LSU. That night and the morning after, everyone was talking about the actor (and former Minneapolis baby) Vince Vaughn, caught on camera getting along with Trump. They should’ve been talking about Holstine, who used her time in the national spotlight to lodge another protest, this time borrowing a page from former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.”



At MPR, Jon Collins says, “On a January morning in Minneapolis two years ago, security officers at the Franklin Library noticed that a man had been in a bathroom stall for an unusually long time. They asked if he was OK. He didn’t respond. When they forced open the stall door, he wasn’t moving. … He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 31-year-old man died of an opioid overdose — one of 163 overdose deaths in Hennepin County that year. The experience spurred Hennepin County officials to reassess what they could do as the opioid epidemic continued to claim tens of thousands of lives each year across the country. The county has since implemented a policy explaining how best to treat overdoses.”

An AP story says, “A former Canadian Armed Forces reservist and two other men who authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group were arrested Thursday, just days before they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital. The three men, members of The Base, were taken into custody on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware, the Justice Department said in a news release. … [Canadian national Patrik Jordan] Mathews illegally crossed the U.S. border near Minnesota in August and Bilbrough traveled 600 miles each way in a car to pick him up and bring him to Maryland, authorities said. Mathews, who appeared in court Thursday with a bushy beard, was a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve.”

In the Pioneer Press, Andy Greder writes, “Gophers all-Big Ten junior guard Destiny Pitts announced Thursday she will enter the transfer portal in the wake of an ongoing suspension for ‘conduct unbecoming a member’ of the women’s basketball team. Pitts, Minnesota’s leading scorer, was suspended before Sunday’s game at Illinois, and Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said Wednesday that while Pitts was still a member of the team, she would be suspended for Thursday night’s game against No. 22 Iowa at Williams Arena.”

For Fox News, Brie Stimson says, “Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Wednesday that the four Democratic senators running for president should recuse themselves from being jurors in President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate. ‘Tomorrow, one hundred United States senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this president removed from office’, Blackburn said in a statement, speaking of Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D. Minn., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. She added the presidential candidates shouldn’t be allowed to ‘sit in judgment of the very president’ they want to replace.”