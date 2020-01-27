Two Minnesota cases test negative for coronavirus

That’s a relief. WCCO reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health received confirmation Monday that the two possible Minnesota coronavirus cases sent to the Centers for Disease Control for testing came back negative. … So far, five cases have been confirmed in the U.S.”

Early voting update. Also from WCCO: “A week after early voting began in Minnesota, Hennepin County has issued 10,800 absentee ballots. The county also received and accepted 2,100 ballots. … Hennepin County as a whole has more than 774,300 pre-registered voters for the Minnesota presidential nomination primary.”

Series on missing and murdered indigenous women. The Fargo Forum’s Natasha Rausch writes: “BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — It’s been five years since Linda Anderson last saw her daughter. And she hasn’t stopped looking since. … Her daughter Melissa Eagleshield, then 42, vanished in the middle of an autumn night. … Her socks, shoes, purse, left behind at a house in the middle of the woods. It was dark and only a few degrees above freezing when she was last seen at the house. … Investigators think perhaps Eagleshield wandered off in the middle of the night, losing her way in the unforgiving wilderness of Becker County.”

Lizzo at the Grammys. City Pages’s Keith Harris writes: “If you were hoping to see Lizzo take home the big awards at the Grammys last night, you were disappointed. (If you’re young and innocent enough that the Grammys can still disappoint you, that is.) … Lizzo got to start the night off with a performance of her hits. Unfortunately, the Grammys have this whole ‘wah wah, it’s our intellectual property’ hangup, so there are no legally embeddable videos of the full performance. So instead let me endeavor to describe the moment, painting a ‘word picture,’ if you will. … Resplendent in a black rhinestone gown, Lizzo announced ‘Tonight is for Kobe,’ then reared back and ripped through ‘Cuz I Love You.’ She was joined by whimsically outfitted ballerinas for ‘Truth Hurts.’ There was a flute interlude. She shouted ‘Welcome to the Grammys, bitch.’ Not disappointing.”

In other news…

Since 1970: “Finding Minnesota: First Avenue Celebrates 50 Years” [WCCO]

Nice: “Minnesota farmer who ‘talked too much’ as a kid becomes a champion auctioneer” [Fargo Forum]

A fun winter-themed Minnesota business: “Northern Toboggan, a family business in Warroad, finds niche in the recreation market” [West Central Tribune]