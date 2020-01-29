Vikings Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dead at 58

RIP. The Star Tribune reports on the death of Minnesota Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman: “Chris Doleman, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played 10 seasons for the Vikings, died Tuesday in Atlanta after a two-year bout with brain cancer. … A three-time first team All-Pro and eight time Pro Bowler as a defensive end, Doleman was named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1990s. He had 150½ sacks over 232 games and 15 seasons, which included stints with Atlanta and San Francisco.”

Go with your gut. Kim Severson at the New York Times muses on the Klobuchar campaign deploying a regional dish to win over potential voters: “In a series of events that began in New Hampshire last summer and continued this month in Iowa, Ms. Klobuchar has been feeding her recipe, blanketed in Tater Tots, to voters at gatherings the campaign calls Hot Dish House Parties. … ‘Hot dish is a great unifier — just like Amy,’ the campaign’s cheery invitations read.”

Walz down to Iowa. In related news, Dana Ferguson at the Duluth News Tribune notes Gov. Tim Walz will campaign for Sen. Klobuchar in Iowa: “‘I’m going to go down there and tell them that this is what good leadership looks like,’ Walz told reporters Tuesday, Jan. 28. ‘And if you’re tired of the drama, you’re tired of all the things that are happening, that this is a great choice.'”

A new look at the Tyesha Edwards case. Robin McDowell of the Associated Press reports on the response to an AP investigation that has uncovered new evidence and numerous inconsistencies about the murder of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards in 2002: “The stepfather of girl killed by a stray bullet 17 years ago is now questioning whether a teenager sentenced to life for the shooting was wrongfully convicted. Leonard Winborn made the comments Tuesday to the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder, a community newspaper in the south Minneapolis neighborhood where his 11-year-old daughter, Tyesha Edwards, was shot while studying inside her home.”



Garbage in, garbage out. Emma Nelson at the Star Tribune crunches the numbers on who spent what during St. Paul’s organized trash collection battle: “The Vote Yes for St. Paul committee, which supported organized hauling, raised nearly $35,000 and spent about $30,000, leaving more than $4,000 cash on hand, according to a campaign finance report filed with Ramsey County on Tuesday. … the St. Paul Trash Lawsuit PAC raised about $33,000, with nearly $24,000 going toward paying attorney’s fees and less than $9,500 toward the campaign urging residents to vote against organized hauling.”

In other news…

