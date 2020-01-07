Waseca police officer, suspect injured in shooting incident

KSTP-TV reports: “A Waseca police officer and a suspect were both injured after a shooting incident Monday night, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The BCA said the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on the 900 block of Third Avenue Southeast in Waseca. A source at the scene told KSTP’s Beth McDonough the police officer was shot in the head. The officer was taken by air ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. There is no additional information about the officer’s condition. The suspect was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital as well. The suspect’s condition is not known at this time.”

For the Star Tribune, James Walsh writes: “Kaohly Vang Her, policy director for St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, so liked the mayor’s idea to give every capital city newborn $50 for a college savings plan that Kaohly Vang Her, state representative, authored a bill to help pay for it. That’s a potential problem, say authorities on government ethics. Because Carter is Her’s boss, he could show her favor — or withhold it — based on what she might accomplish as a legislator, said Annastacia Belladonna-Carrera, executive director of Common Cause Minnesota.”



This from KSTP-TV, “An Elk River couple has captured the $1 million Powerball prize on Monday. According to a news release from Minnesota State Lottery, the state’s winning streak continued at the Minnesota State Lottery headquarters in Roseville on Monday, with Minnesota’s fourth $1 million winners of 2020. Stanley and Marcia Juenemann arrived at the Lottery headquarters in Roseville with their single-line quick-pick ticket in hand that matched the first five winning numbers drawn on Dec. 21 to win Powerball’s $1 million second-tier prize.”

The Star Tribune’s Jon Bream writes: “If Elton John can do it, why not Bob Dylan? The Minnesota bard will be executive producer of his own biopic, starring Timothee Chalamet, according to the Hollywood Reporter. James Mangold, who just did “Ford vs. Ferrari,” will direct, and Jeff Rosen, Dylan’s manager, will be one of the producers. Fox Searchlight has reportedly acquired the rights to use Dylan’s music. … The script is based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book, ‘Dylan Goes Electric.’”

At Finance & Commerce, Frank Jossi writes, “Edina and St. Louis Park last year joined a growing national energy benchmarking movement that requires large building owners to disclose their energy consumption. Following Minneapolis, which passed a building benchmarking ordinance in 2016, the two suburban cities want to use the policy to help landlords reduce natural gas and electricity consumption. They join more than 30 cities across the country that have benchmarking ordinances, a move more cities will take this decade to play their part in combating climate change.”

MPR’s Elizabeth Dunbar has this. “The Minnesota Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Monday in the case involving water levels on White Bear Lake. Homeowners and others concerned about the lake sued the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in 2012, claiming the agency mismanaged groundwater pumping and caused the lake’s levels to reach historically low levels. The lake has since recovered, and the DNR issued a study in 2018 showing groundwater pumping has a minimal impact on the lake’s levels. But the White Bear Lake Restoration Association and the White Bear Lake Homeowners Association continue to argue that groundwater pumping permits have a cumulative impact on the lake and that the DNR failed to assess and address the issue.’



Says Mara Gottfried in the Pioneer Press, “Police arrested a 13-year-old girl for allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old boy at a school in St. Paul on Monday. Paramedics took the teen to Regions Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his stomach, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman. A licensed school nurse provided first aid at the scene. Officers were called to the stabbing at Community of Peace Academy, a preK-12 charter school in the Payne-Phalen area, about 11 a.m. Monday.”

Says Chao Xiong at the Star Tribune, “Protesters were blocked Monday from rallying at the Minnesota Board of Public Defense’s office in downtown Minneapolis in support of a suspended public defender. Seven protesters demanded that the board reinstate Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, who was suspended indefinitely on Dec. 23, pending an investigation. … Last week Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called for the board to review the process that led to Moriarty’s suspension.”