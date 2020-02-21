$21 million in leak repairs at U.S. Bank Stadium

Is it too soon to just build a new one? Rochelle Olson at the Star Tribune reports on U.S. Bank Stadium’s moisture problems: “The black zinc panels that form the exterior of U.S. Bank Stadium leak more than previously revealed and must all be replaced at a cost of $21 million over the next two years, according to a settlement announced Friday. The costs will be split among the building’s general contractor, Golden Valley-based M.A. Mortenson Co., and seven others.”

Keep calm and be prepared. FOX-9 looks into how prepared Minnesota nursing homes regarding the coronavirus: “‘If it does become a viable thing in Minnesota, it will enter those buildings at some point in time, just because there are visitors,’ explained Doug Beardsley, who is the vice president of Member Services Care Providers of Minnesota. ‘So, unless it’s truly an epidemic, where no visiting is advised by the health department or the CDC, you just have to be on top of things and aware of it.'”

Snow job. Amy Crawford at Slate analyzes the connection between how a city handles snow and how they treat their pedestrians: “Cities ‘talk a good game—they claim that pedestrians are the highest priority in their transportation network,’ says Scott Engel, who lives in Minneapolis, a city that gets more than 3½ feet of snow each winter. ‘But in winter, the priorities are streets first, then alleys. The sidewalks are a just a disaster. Psychologically, it’s overwhelming.'”

Godwin’s law. Maya Rao at the Star Tribune has a piece on the Hmong Today editor’s controversial media post about the Minnesota Republican Party: “[Wameng] Moua’s Facebook post sparked the controversy, saying that ‘in Nazi Germany, they enlisted Jews to carry out Hitler’s orders … this is our Judenrat committee,’ referring to the Jewish councils the Nazis tasked with organizing the selection of victims to go to the death camps. He included a photo of people who attended an Asian Pacific American training hosted by the state GOP and Trump’s campaign.”



Darkness Day goes dark. Also in the Strib, Sharyn Jackson reports on Surly Brewery butting up against Minnesota’s growler laws: “The law prohibits large breweries (those making more than 20,000 barrels a year) from selling 64-ounce growlers filled in their taprooms. … For the last two years, Surly was able to avoid the issue by holding Darkness Day in Wisconsin.”

In other news…

Fumbled negotiations: “YouTube TV Drops Fox Regional Sports After Contract Dispute With Sinclair” [WCCO]

Who’s voting for whom?: “Southwest officials, residents share who they’re supporting for president” [Southwest Journal]

Holding a bad record: “Vikings safety Jayron Kearse sentenced to probation, community service” [KSTP]

Deals on wheels: “Snow emergency auction in St. Paul draws in drivers looking for a deal” [KARE]

MAGA Thursday: “VP Mike Pence To Lead ‘Keep America Great’ Rally In St. Paul” [WCCO]