ACLU goes after Klobuchar, Biden in New Hampshire

For Vice, Daniel Newhauser writes, “The ACLU is running ads attacking two moderate Democratic presidential candidates — former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar — for their stances on online privacy. The civil liberties group is running full-page ads in newspapers up and down New Hampshire starting Thursday blasting Biden and Klobuchar for not committing to requiring the government to seek warrants before requesting online information about individuals from private companies like Google or Facebook.”

For MPR, Tim Nelson has a story saying, “Parenting is hard. And parenting someone else’s kids is even harder, as any foster care provider can tell you. But for Doris Poole, it’s been her life’s work: ‘Everybody says, ‘Oh, you don’t want this. You don’t want that.’ I say, ‘Oh, yes I do.’ Poole is 84 and still yearning to bring another child into her life. The St. Paul woman has taken in more than 40 kids ranging from toddlers to teenagers over the course of 40 years, on top of raising six children of her own. She is one of the longest-serving foster care providers in the state. Ramsey County recently honored her for her service to children.”

The AP reports: “Minnesota House Democrats want to spend as much as $500 million of the state’s projected $1.3 billion budget surplus on a one-time bump in spending on early childhood education and child care, their leaders announced Thursday as they rolled out their agenda for the 2020 session. Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, and other leading Democrats acknowledged at a news conference that there’s no guarantee that the 2021 Legislature will choose to continue the spending increases, but that they hope funds will be found in the future.”

The Star Tribune’s Ryan Faircloth reports: One person was killed and a second was critically injured in a double shooting on a Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night. The gunfire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of N. 9th Street, near the Ramp A parking structure and Target Center, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder. A suspect stepped onto the parked bus and shot at the two victims in what was apparently a targeted incident, Elder said.

An MPR story says, “The Department of Public Safety says it’s working with a software vendor after an evacuation alert was mistakenly broadcast to cellphones in northern Minnesota. The message — intended as an internal weekly test — went out Wednesday morning in six counties. Department spokesperson Bruce Gordon said operators of the state’s wireless emergency alert system followed the correct procedures, but their computer didn’t. He also said a key piece of text didn’t get through.”



Says a WCCO-TV story, “A former accountant, who was in charge of handling the money, expenses and bills for Somerby Golf Club in Byron, has now been charged with stealing about $450,000 from the golf club. Gordon Craig Perkins faces seven counts of theft by swindle, seven counts of diversion of corporate property, and one count of issuing dishonored checks. … ‘Some examples of charges were for groceries and other purchases at Sam’s Club, HVAC services, appliances, auto repair work, dental bills, lawn care services, utilities, medical bills at the Mayo Clinic, accounting and legal fees, local nail salons ($300 per visit), restaurants, time shares, air travel, hotels, car rentals, and monthly mobile phone services,’ the complaint says.”

Adam Uren at BringMeTheNews writes, “A hedge fund known for cutting editorial jobs at otherwise profitable newspapers has just acquired a Minnesota-based media group and its 11 community papers. Red Wing Publishing Co., also known as Big Fish Works, has been bought by MediaNews Group, a subsidiary of MNG Enterprises that is owned by the New York-based Alden Global Capital. Bring Me The News understands that the sale was officially completed on Wednesday, and comes after staff at Red Wing Publishing’s various outlets were asked to re-apply for their jobs in late January, with the new owners sending out offer letters shortly thereafter. … It’s this reputation for editorial cuts that saw it described this week in Vanity Fair as a ‘vampire that bleeds newspapers dry.’”

Also in the Star Tribune, Chris Hine reports, “The Timberwolves changed the trajectory of their franchise Thursday, swinging for the fences and connecting on one of the biggest trades in the team’s history. The Wolves landed the player they have coveted since President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas walked in the door — D’Angelo Russell — and in the process, shed the contract of a player whose promise never quite fit the vision fans had for him in guard/forward Andrew Wiggins. Less than two hours before the NBA’s trade deadline, the Wolves and Warriors agreed to a deal, with the Wolves surrendering a top-three protected first-round pick and also a second-round pick in 2021.”