After regulatory redo, Minnesota regulators again approve Line 3 pipeline

Well that was anti-climactic. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Months after a court decision threw its future into question, the Line 3 pipeline replacement project is moving closer to regaining the permits it needs to begin construction. … The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 3 to 1 Monday on three key approvals for the project: a revised environmental review, a certificate of need and a route permit.”

Part of the housing affordability picture. Also at MPR, Martin Moylan reports: “Most people who own a home also own the land under it. But that’s not the case with an ownership model that has put hundreds of low-income Minnesotans into homes — and could provide a path to homeownership for thousands more. … Nonprofit community land trusts offer an untraditional model for homeownership, one in which a trust owns the land and homeowners own the home. The arrangement provides a substantial subsidy that sticks with the property from owner to owner, typically keeping the selling price of a home tens of thousands of dollars below what it would fetch on the open market.”

Train … not in vain? The Winona Daily News’ Josh De Larosa reports: “A second passenger train traveling to and from Saint Paul to Chicago, with stops in Winona and La Crosse, is very nearly a likelihood, but there are still many pieces that need to fall into place. … Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Jan. 10 that $10 million in funding for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Second Train project is included in his 2020 bonding proposal.”

But that last part is just a coincidence. WCCO reports: “A mushroom-growing business in the industrial area of north Minneapolis is closing amid conflicts with the city over zoning and fire code violations. … Ian Silver-Ramp, the president and founder of Mississippi Mushrooms, announced last week that the operation on Washington Avenue was shutting down this month, despite last year being its most successful on record. … Solutions were purposed, such as rezoning the warehouse and applying to change the zoning ordinance, but the timeline of the solutions would butt up against the plans for the Upper Harbor Terminal project. ”

In other news…

Today’s viral story: “Coronavirus is having an impact on supply chain, Minnesota companies” [KSTP]

Cars, man: “Violence on the road: Criminal vehicular homicide sentences ‘all over the map,’ but why?” [KMSP]

Breaking through: “DNR Warns Of Unpredictable Ice Depths Across Minnesota: ‘You Can’t Go By The Calendar’” [WCCO]

Got a spare $2 million and a huge ego? “Ramsey County to sell naming rights to expanding Vadnais Heights sports complex” [Star Tribune]

At least her last months were comfortable: “One of the oldest known lionesses in captivity dies at Sandstone sanctuary” [Star Tribune]

After paying a separate, larger federal fine: “Prince doctor to pay $4K civil penalty for prescription” [KSTP]

Hardware Hank hangs it up: “St. Paul hardware store to close after nearly 100 years in business” [KSTP]