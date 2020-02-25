Bill would ban dog and cat sales in pet stores in Minnesota

This bill’s for the dogs. KARE’s Sharon Yoo reports: “Two bills, a House File authored by Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (D) Eden Prairie and a Senate File authored by Senator Karla Bigham (D) Cottage Grove, hope to ban traditional pet stores from selling dogs and cats in the state of Minnesota. … Kristin Smith, the owner of Four Paws and a Tail, a pet store in Blaine, said she was devastated to hear when the bills were proposed in the legislature. … ‘It isn’t necessarily aimed at us,’ she said. ‘We’ve been here a long time, we’re not the problem. But what we offer is different than what they [the rescues] offer. The heartfelt idea that only offering rescues is the best way to serve the public–it’s not always the case.’”

All is not well. The Pioneer Press’ Bob Shaw reports: “A seventh Woodbury water well has been knocked out by pollution from the 3M Co., according to city officials. … The shuttering of that well is a setback for the city, which declared a water-pollution emergency Jan. 8 when six wells were shut down. … If seven out of the city’s 19 wells remained closed, Woodbury would not be able to pump enough water to meet the summertime peak demand. But the city hopes to re-open some of the wells by building an $8 million filtration plant, which is now under construction.”

Ah, a respite from politics … oh wait. KSTP’s Tom Hauser reports: “The Minnesota Boys’ High School Hockey Tournament is always a test for the city of St. Paul in terms of crowd control and parking. … This year, there will be an added challenge as Vice President Mike Pence will host a campaign rally during the tournament.”



Tractor-trailer parking problems. Also at KSTP, Kirsten Swanson reports: “Semi-truck drivers and trucking industry professionals are criticizing a plan to ban truck parking in the city of Minneapolis, saying they fear the city has no alternative options for where drivers would be able to park. … During a meeting held in North Minneapolis earlier this month, city staff presented its proposal to truck drivers and sought feedback from the people who would be impacted. … But those in attendance tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they felt that the city’s plan did not include alternatives for residents who live in Minneapolis and own a semi-truck.”

Spring is in the air. The AP reports (via WCCO): “A city building dubbed Sandbag Central will soon be open for business as Fargo leaders prepare for spring flooding along the Red River. … City Administrator Bruce Grubb told city commissioners Monday of plans to fill 250,000 sandbags in order to protect the city to 41 feet, which would be 23 feet over flood stage.”

In other news…

Ex-cop sues: “Lawsuit: Fired Minneapolis Japanese-American cop singled out for age, race” [Star Tribune]

“Girl From the North Country” back on Broadway: “Bob Dylan Found Them, Whether They Knew It or Not” [New York Times]

PSA: “Minnesota DNR to fish house owners: Don’t leave litter when you go” [Duluth News Tribune]

You thought your boat was expensive: “Superior, Wis. boat manufacturer awarded $56 million U.S. Navy contract” [KMSP]