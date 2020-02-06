Canadian antitrust authorities investigating Cargill

That’s not fair, eh. The Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter reports: “Cargill Inc., Bayer AG, BASF and other agriculture companies are under investigation by Canada’s antitrust authorities for allegedly trying to block a tech startup’s growth there. … Canada’s Competition Bureau is investigating the matter, according the Wall Street Journal, citing Canadian court documents filed last Thursday. Authorities are seeking e-mail and phone records from five agribusinesses, including Corteva Inc. and Univar Solutions Inc., related to the California-based startup Farmers Business Network Inc. (FBN).”

Beyond the call of duty. MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “Concerned that police overwork may be causing fatigue that affects performance, Minneapolis city leaders are taking a closer look at how to regulate officers’ off-duty employment. … Many officers earn extra money with side jobs providing security at nightclubs, sporting events and stores. The demand for off-duty officers reportedly exceeds the supply of cops who are available and willing to take the work.”

Renewable natural gas? Sounds like a bunch of hot air. The Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett reports: “The state’s largest natural gas utility, CenterPoint Energy, is proposing state legislation allowing it to more easily launch clean energy initiatives that would be partly funded by ratepayers. … Under the legislation unveiled Thursday, a natural gas utility could submit an ‘alternative resource plan’ to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Such plans would include renewable natural gas — gas created from landfills, sewage and livestock manure — as well as new technologies like carbon capture and hydrogen gas production.”

Good for U. For the Hechinger Report, Caroline Preston writes: “Charles Golding looked for two things when he was researching colleges: a top economics program and a connection to his native culture. A Google search led him to the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, a state flagship school with prize-winning economists and a history of indigenous activism. … Golding is one of a growing share of American Indian and Alaska Native students who are making it through the Twin Cities university, which has seen its six-year graduation rate for these students rise from 27 percent in 2008 to 69 percent in 2018. Meanwhile, the number of undergraduates who identify as native grew to 418 this fall compared with 339 a decade earlier, the university said.”

In other news…

Voting today: “Hundreds Of Twin Cities Healthcare Workers Voting On Possible Strike” [WCCO]

Incoming: “Minnesota Weather: The Twin Cities May See A Few Inches Of Snow This Weekend” [WCCO]

Park’s really going to the dogs: “Carver County tells dog park users to clean it up or it will close” [Star Tribune]

Stop trying to make Super Snow Moon happen: “Super Snow Moon to shine bright in the weekend sky” [KARE]