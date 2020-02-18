HealthPartners, SEIU reach agreement, averting strike

Strike plans struck. KSTP reports: “Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Minnesota members who work for HealthPartners have reached an agreement with HealthPartners management and have called off a previously-planned strike. … SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and HealthPartners management reached the agreement at about 3 a.m. Tuesday after hours of negotiations. … The now-called-off strike was set to begin at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.”
Medical [school admission] error. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “On Thursday, 364 applicants to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine got some fantastic news. They’d all been accepted. … That’s what they were told. In reality, the prestigious medical school has a tiny class size, only around 50 students, and none of these applicants were going to be one of them. A few hours later, recipients got a second email informing them of the mistake. … According to a press release by Mayo, each prospective student was also contacted via phone and issued an apology for the mix-up. The cause of the error is currently under investigation. In the meantime, the ‘folks at Mayo’ were reportedly ‘embarrassed’ and ‘deeply regret[ful].’”
Vacancy dilemma. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “St. Paul’s vacant building fees are intended to encourage property owners — especially out-of-town banks and investors — to fill empty homes as quickly as possible, rather than allowing houses to be taken over by squatters or fall into disrepair. … They’re also a way to recoup municipal costs associated with vacant property, such as fire inspections and police visits. … And they discourage landlords from assuming they’ll be able to duck the responsibilities that come with homeownership in St. Paul, such as clearing snow from sidewalks and alleys. … Critics, however, say the fees can pose an unintended hardship on moderate-income families, one of the city’s largest populations.”
One and done. The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports: “St. Louis County Commissioner Beth Olson, the only woman and only openly gay member of the County Board, announced Monday that she will not seek re-election in the fall. … Olson was elected by the county’s third district, which includes West Duluth, in 2016. When her four-year term ends in January 2021, she plans to return to the nonprofit sector, where she worked for 25 years before running for office.”
I recall when I received my acceptance letter to medical school. I can only imagine the disappointment of the 364 applicants when informed that their acceptance notification was made in an error of a huge magnitude. My guess is that this will be swept behind the door. If this incompetence were to take place in the corporate world many heads would roll and rightfully so. My guess is that we will never know what happened or it will be attributed to a “computer glitch.”
The notion that there is greater oversight and/or accountability on such things in the corporate world, vs the non-profit or governmental world, is plain wrong. Just ask Boeing. Or Argosy University. Or Trump University (any of the now defunct Trump Orgs). Or Wells Fargo. Or Goldman Sachs. The list goes on, and the downstream effects of their incompetence is orders of magnitude worse than this particular error, demoralizing though it may be to those who received false notice.
This wasn’t the first case of a college mistakenly sending out acceptance letters to those who weren’t officially accepted. Just do a search for acceptance letters sent mistakenly and you’ll see Mayo wasn’t the first and won’t be the last.
My guess is that neither of you have applied to medical school or understand the application and selection process.