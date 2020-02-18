HealthPartners, SEIU reach agreement, averting strike

Strike plans struck. KSTP reports: “Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare Minnesota members who work for HealthPartners have reached an agreement with HealthPartners management and have called off a previously-planned strike. … SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and HealthPartners management reached the agreement at about 3 a.m. Tuesday after hours of negotiations. … The now-called-off strike was set to begin at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.”

Medical [school admission] error. City Pages’ Hannah Jones writes: “On Thursday, 364 applicants to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine got some fantastic news. They’d all been accepted. … That’s what they were told. In reality, the prestigious medical school has a tiny class size, only around 50 students, and none of these applicants were going to be one of them. A few hours later, recipients got a second email informing them of the mistake. … According to a press release by Mayo, each prospective student was also contacted via phone and issued an apology for the mix-up. The cause of the error is currently under investigation. In the meantime, the ‘folks at Mayo’ were reportedly ‘embarrassed’ and ‘deeply regret[ful].’”

Vacancy dilemma. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “St. Paul’s vacant building fees are intended to encourage property owners — especially out-of-town banks and investors — to fill empty homes as quickly as possible, rather than allowing houses to be taken over by squatters or fall into disrepair. … They’re also a way to recoup municipal costs associated with vacant property, such as fire inspections and police visits. … And they discourage landlords from assuming they’ll be able to duck the responsibilities that come with homeownership in St. Paul, such as clearing snow from sidewalks and alleys. … Critics, however, say the fees can pose an unintended hardship on moderate-income families, one of the city’s largest populations.”

One and done. The Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports: “St. Louis County Commissioner Beth Olson, the only woman and only openly gay member of the County Board, announced Monday that she will not seek re-election in the fall. … Olson was elected by the county’s third district, which includes West Duluth, in 2016. When her four-year term ends in January 2021, she plans to return to the nonprofit sector, where she worked for 25 years before running for office.”

In other news…

Nice location: “Minneapolis Broadway Pizza site may become affordable housing” [Star Tribune]

Some good-natured (??) Minnesota-ribbing from ex-Minnesotan in California: “Jack Ohman cartoon: You betcha!” [The Sacramento Bee]

A natural disaster? “After hellish ice fishing season, Minnesota resorts say they need help” [MPR]

Failure to launch: “Steamboat Minnehaha’s 2020 Season Canceled Due To Lake Access Issues” [WCCO]

Sounds good: “St. Paul singer, songwriter brings fresh new sounds to Hmong Pop” [KARE]

The exit interview: “‘I can hold my head high,’ Bruce Boudreau says of his Wild tenure” [Star Tribune]