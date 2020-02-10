Hundreds towed in Twin Cities snow emergency

Quite a haul. WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh reports: “Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin were left with a fresh blanket of snow this weekend. That has led to snow emergencies in several cities, including St. Paul and Minneapolis. … Unfortunately, snow emergencies are usually coupled with vehicles being towed. … As of this morning, the City of Minneapolis says 313 cars were towed overnight. Another 898 vehicles got a ticket. … Over in St. Paul, 365 cars were towed as of 8 a.m. and 1,307 tickets were issued.”

Hagedorn’s feeling good. The New Ulm Journal’s Clay Schuldt writes: “First Minnesota District GOP Congressman Jim Hagedorn held a town hall at the New Ulm Community Center, Saturday. … The congressman began with an overview of recent actions in the House of Representatives before taking questions. … Hagedorn said the last week had been good from his perspective. He praised the recent jobs report that shows an increase in jobs and higher salaries. … ‘Most of the business people I talk with, the only problem they have is finding skilled workers,’ he said. ‘That’s a pretty good problem to have.’ … He said the killing of an al Qaeda terrorist leader in Yemen was a good thing for the country and the world. Then he praised the acquittal of President Donald Trump.”

Cultivating the next generation of farmers. MPR’s Dan Gunderson reports: “A painted wooden sign in the shop on the Younggren farm near Hallock reminds everyone that the operation has been in the family since 1895. … For Dan Younggren, it feels like just a few years ago that he was the one taking over that legacy. But he’s 60 now, and helping his son and nephew become the fifth generation to farm this land in northwest Minnesota.”

That’s quite a career already. The Elk River Star’s Jim Boyle writes: “Emily Novotny turns 22 on Valentine’s Day, but she has no plans for a big celebration or even slightest expectations of chocolates or dinner reservations. She’ll be working in a dream job, one of the latest developments in what has been a whirlwind of one big thing after another the last six months. … She scored a prized White House internship in August, and after completing it and her college degree, she served as her father’s campaign manager in his successful bid to replace Rep. Nick Zerwas in the Minnesota Legislature through a compressed special election. And in the midst of all that she has been hired to play a role with President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. She has been hired to serve as an advance press representative for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.”

In other news…

But thanks for building them that stadium: “Analysis finds Vikings most expensive sports outing in Twin Cities for fans” [Star Tribune]

Medicare for awww: “Bernie Sanders-loving Minneapolis dog goes adorably viral [VIDEO]” [City Pages]

Zoning and Planning is not loving it: “Dinkytown McDonald’s redevelopment plan continues to die slow death” [City Pages]

Uh oh: “Coronavirus outbreak creates hockey stick shortage” [Axios]

Looks like the snowplow won: “No injuries reported in car vs. snowplow crash in St. Paul” [KSTP]