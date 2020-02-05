Klobuchar on track to finish fifth in Iowa

For The Des Moines Register, Shelby Fleig writes, “After a nearly 24-hour wait for caucus results because of reporting delays within the Iowa Democratic Party, partial results showed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar in fifth place in the race for state delegates, with 62% of precincts reporting by 6 p.m. Tuesday. ‘I think I spent the least (money) on TV of all of the top eight candidates in the race, and the fact that we’ve been consistently in the top five … I think that’s a real win for me,’ Klobuchar told reporters in Johnston before the caucuses began Monday. … Klobuchar’s campaign manager, Justin Buoen, reacted to the partial results early Monday night, calling it a ‘five-person race.’”

At MPR, Mark Zdechlik writes, “If the numbers hold true once everything’s counted, Amy Klobuchar does not move on to New Hampshire in the top tier of candidates. ‘No one gets momentum out of a fifth-place finish in Iowa,’ said Dante Scale, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire. He said Klobuchar’s apparent poor showing in Iowa could be the end of her presidential campaign. ‘Amy Klobuchar needs to be the story coming out of Iowa, and if these results hold, then Pete Buttigieg will be the story. … Amy Klobuchar will be an afterthought, and to go from being an afterthought to make a serious play in New Hampshire is awfully, awfully difficult.’”

An AP story says, “Roman Catholic Church leaders in Rome authorized more investigation into claims that a northern Minnesota bishop interfered with past investigations into clerical sexual misconduct with children, the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis announced Tuesday. The investigation into Crookston Bishop Michael Hoeppner began in September and was the first known of its kind under a new Vatican protocol designed to hold the Catholic hierarchy accountable for failing to protect their flocks. St. Paul-Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda has been leading the investigation into Hoeppner and said Tuesday that the Congregation for Bishops in Rome authorized him to continue.”



WCCO-TV reports: “Best Buy CEO Corie Barry will continue to lead the Minnesota-based company, following an investigation into an allegation of an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive. Best Buy did not disclose the findings of the investigation.”

The Star Tribune’s John Reinan says, “In an age when radio is corporatized, homogenized and mechanized, a small-town FM station is betting that its future lies in the past. In this east central Minnesota town of 1,700 residents about 60 miles north of the Twin Cities, listeners get an eclectic mix of live programming that both serves the local residents and, thanks to the internet, draws fans from across Minnesota and the Midwest. On KBEK, you’re more likely to hear an in-studio performance from a little-known Twin Cities band than the latest from Eminem or the well-worn hits of Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin. And there may be a few lost-pet announcements in the mix, as well.”

WCCO-TV reports: “The family of the first corrections officer to die in the line of duty says they’re getting the runaround from the state. An inmate attacked Officer Joe Gomm at Stillwater Prison in 2018. Now, a bill to compensate his family for the tragedy has stalled. … Distraught relatives hoped they’d find some closure as they await the criminal trial. Instead of suing the state, a legislator introduced a bill to compensate the family. ‘Now we’re to this year’s session and now we have met other roadblocks and we’re told it’s not going to happen,’ sister Audrey Cone said. Gomm’s relatives say they’re confused, angry and frustrated. … Neither does the representative who authored the bill. ‘It looks to me like it’s a legislative quagmire,’ DFL Representative John Lesch said.”

The Star Tribune’s Erin Adler says, “Two young women made credible claims against a former Burnsville church pastor when they accused him of having inappropriate sexual relationships with them more than 15 years ago, an investigation by the church has concluded. The Rev. Wes Feltner, a former pastor at Berean Baptist Church, was found by the investigation not to be ‘above reproach,’ meaning that he behaved in a shameful way not ‘free from sinful habits’ and deserving of ‘rebuke or censure’ in the eyes of church elders, according to a recent statement from the church to congregants.”

For the AP, Anne D’Innocenzio says, “Macy’s said Tuesday it is closing 125 of its least productive stores and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as the struggling department store tries to reinvent itself in the age of online shopping. The store closures represent about one fifth of Macy’s current total. They include about 30 that are in the process of closing and account for $1.4 billion in annual sales. Macy’s didn’t specify how many jobs would be lost at the shuttered stores.”

Star Tribune’s Mary Lynne Smith reports: “A Waseca County district judge on Tuesday set bail at $3 million for the man accused of shooting a Waseca police officer in the head and firing at two other officers. Tyler R. Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, who is charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair for the brief bail-setting hearing. He’s being detained in the Oak Park Heights prison, which is the highest custody level in the state’s correctional system.”