Klobuchar places third in New Hampshire primary

Politico’s Elena Schneider and Stephanie Murray write: “Amy Klobuchar zoomed into the top-tier of the Democratic presidential race Tuesday night, but she’s about to encounter the first real test of her staying power. The Minnesota senator eclipsed both Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who entered this year with significantly higher polling and bigger war chests than the senator. But in New Hamphire, Klobuchar, who has outlasted many of her Senate colleagues with a lean campaign operation, landed not far behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, pulling in 19 percent support. … Going forward, Klobuchar will have to harness her surge on an incredibly tight turnaround: She’s got just two weeks to build out infrastructure in Nevada and South Carolina, two states where she lags significantly behind her top competitors.”

In the Washington Post, Jenna Johnson writes: “Klobuchar has pitched herself as the candidate who can win over independent voters and Republicans horrified by President Trump’s actions. Now, she must also prove she can gain the support of African American and Latino voters. Already, she is facing more scrutiny about her time as a prosecutor in Minnesota and her brash treatment of some staff members.”

Libor Jany and Mary Jo Webster report in the Star Tribune: “Reported crime is skyrocketing in Minneapolis’ Downtown East neighborhood, stretching police resources and shaking many residents’ sense of security. Serious crimes such as robbery, burglary and assault rose by 70% last year in the rapidly developing neighborhood compared with recent years, according to a Star Tribune analysis of available police data. An increase in property crimes drove the uptick.”



For BringMeTheNews, Joe Nelson says: “Wednesday looks to be a difficult day for travel in western Minnesota as strong winds and light snow will lead to blowing and drifting to the point that blizzard warnings are already being issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). … Very little snow is expected to fall with a passing front, but the winds will be fierce and it’ll whip the snow around and cause blowing and drifting problems that result in possible whiteout conditions and dangerous travel.”

MPR’s Brian Bakst and Tim Pugmire write: “The first day of the legislative session was largely ceremonial, but a few House committees went to work Tuesday on key issues, including insulin access. Between now and May, the DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate will debate insulin, along with marijuana, taxes, voter privacy, public safety and more. They’ll also attempt to pass a construction projects bill that needs a three-fifths majority to pass, plus DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s signature.”

The Star Tribune’s Torey Van Oot reports: “A group of prominent leaders in Minnesota business and politics are throwing their considerable public relations muscle behind a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee all children the fundamental right to a quality public education. Backers of the effort, spearheaded by education advocates and former candidates for statewide office, say their aim is to persuade legislators to put a recently proposed amendment targeting the achievement gap on the ballot.”

At MPR, Tarkor Zehn says, “Amira Adawe is on a mission to ensure those who are black and brown love the skin they’re in. This week, the state recognized Adawe’s work and awarded her nonprofit, The BeautyWell Project, a $55,000 grant to continue educating communities of color about the negative health effects of using products to lighten their skin. The grant was one of four allocated by the state Health Department to help communities begin to talk about the often taboo topic as a public health issue.”

For the Star Tribune, Chao Xiong says, “The Star Tribune on Tuesday filed a motion challenging a judge’s decision to keep sealed the names of jurors nine months after they convicted former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor of murder in the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The motion asking the court to release the names, prospective juror list, juror questionnaires and other related information comes after Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance issued an order in late January sealing the information for a fourth time.”