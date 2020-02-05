Lake Superior passes high-water mark for February

Rising water and concerns. John Myers at the Duluth News Tribune is keeping his eye on the rising Gitche Gumee: “Lake Superior now is 15 inches above its long-term average and is 4 inches above the Feb. 1 level in 2019. The high-water trend means continued bad news for coastal residents due to increased erosion, especially during storms and heavy wave action, a problem that’s already caused millions of dollars in damage in Duluth and along the South Shore.”

False alarm. WCCO has a short on the unintended alert sent to some Minnesotans’ phones Wednesday morning: “Officials with Homeland Security Emergency Management said that alert was part of a monthly test and not meant to be sent to the public. The reason for the error is under investigation. The counties affected include Itasca, Pine, St. Louis, Aitkin, and Carlton.”

A little less Grand. Nate Gotlieb at the Southwest Journal has some intel on Minneapolis’ plans for Grand Avenue: “There would be boulevards at least 6 feet in width running down both sides of the street. The city would use the street’s full 60-foot right-of-way on much of the road north of 39th Street, but farther south, between 39th and 48th streets, it would stick to the 54 feet of right-of-way currently used on much of the road. The design appears to have roughly half as much parking as currently exists on the street.”

Frey: “I was gutted.” Andy Mannix at the Star Tribune has the continuing story of Keegan Rolenc, a policy fellow for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, facing drug and gun charges: “Police say they pulled over 28-year-old Keegan Rolenc for running a stop sign late Sunday and searched his car after smelling marijuana. They found 40.6 grams of cocaine, $2,200 and a loaded 9mm handgun in a backpack, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Tuesday. … Rolenc has been working 30 hours a week for Frey since January, making $15 per hour, on policy issues related to economic inclusion and real estate.”





