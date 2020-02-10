Latest New Hampshire poll puts Klobuchar in third

WBZ-TV in Boston reports, “This New Hampshire primary has been a rollercoaster ride, with one last hairpin turn in the final night of the exclusive WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University tracking poll. Bernie Sanders appears to be cementing his hold on first place with 27 percent, while Pete Buttigieg, who had surged into a virtual tie with Sanders as the week ended, in second with 19 percent. And Amy Klobuchar continues her momentum from last night with a 14 percent showing, good for third place. However, she is still within the poll’s 4.4 percent margin of error of Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who placed within a fraction of each other in fourth and fifth place.”

For the AP, Holly Ramer writes: “Klobuchar is still lagging in most polls, but the crowd was a sign of the energy surrounding her campaign as voters swamped with choices try to make a decision before Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary. She’s hoping that a strong debate performance along with a well-received speech at a Democratic Party dinner and a surge of cash over the weekend will encourage voters to give her a second look.”

MPR’s Andrew Krueger reports: “A storm dropped more than a foot of snow on parts of southern Minnesota on Sunday, causing difficult driving but also bringing a welcome dose of winter for skiing, sledding and other outdoor activities. As of Sunday evening, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that highway conditions were improving as plows caught up on clearing today’s snowfall.”

Says the Star Tribube’s Greg Stanley, “It’s anyone’s guess as to when the Minnesota River will stop growing. … The river, always prone to erosion, has been expanding much faster over the past 20 years than it ever has before. As much of the state braces for the potential flooding of yet another spring, state lawmakers and pollution control managers are looking for new ways to stop or reduce erosion along the Minnesota.”



MPR’s Matt Sepic reports, “Thousands of janitors and security guards who work in Twin Cities retail stores and office buildings may go on strike amid protracted contract negotiations with multiple employers. At a meeting Saturday in Minneapolis, members of the Service Employees International Union voted to authorize a walkout if the two sides can’t reach a deal — however, that does not mean a strike is certain. The two sides continue to negotiate. SEIU Local 26 President Iris Altamirano said a key issue is sick time.”

The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany reports: “Deaths related to the highly potent painkiller fentanyl continued to rise in Hennepin County last year, according to preliminary data from the county Medical Examiner’s Office, mirroring a national trend that has public health officials and others worried. At least 135 people died from fentanyl or fentanyl analog overdoses countywide in 2019 — a tenfold increase from the number that fatally overdosed in 2015, the last year for which reliable data are available.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Allianz Field in St. Paul recently received approval from the city to sell beer and wine and have food trucks in a new ‘entertainment district’ outside the stadium bordering University Avenue. The entertainment district will cover what’s called ‘The Great Lawn’ area directly in front of Allianz Field and it will be open for every Minnesota United FC match and other events held at Allianz Field.”

Says LaVelle E. Neal for the Strib, “The Twins have landed Kenta Maeda after all. The framework of a trade — after the teams and players involved survived the scrutiny of medical records — was finalized Sunday with the Dodgers sending veteran starter Maeda to Minnesota with in-limbo prospect Brusdar Graterol going to the West Coast. Maeda-for-Graterol is not the only component of the deal. The Dodgers will include $10 million in the trade and get the Twins’ Competitive Balance B (67th overall) pick in 2020, a major league source confirmed. The clubs also will swap two other prospects.”