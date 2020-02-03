Line 3 pipeline back before Minnesota regulators after court ruling

If at first you don’t succeed … MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “This week, it’s deja vu all over again for the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission. … More than a year and a half ago, the commission — a five-member panel of state regulators that oversees pipelines and monopoly utilities — unanimously approved Enbridge Energy’s proposal to replace an aging oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. … But on Monday, commissioners will again take up the question of Line 3. A state court overturned the project’s environmental review last summer, and the PUC now has to decide whether to approve the revised version.”

The new gangs. The Star Tribune’s Libor Jany and Liz Sawyer report: “By the time the bullets stopped flying, more than 50 casings littered the northeast Minneapolis street. … As police detectives continued to search for suspects in the shootout that led to a killing last June, they started to connect seemingly unrelated dots: Some of the alleged shooters belonged not only to Minneapolis street gangs, but also crews from across the river in St. Paul. … In many ways, the episode was symptomatic of the Twin Cities’ changing gang terrain. Youths that once fought bloody turf wars over drug sales have splintered into dozens of smaller, loosely organized cliques that aren’t confined by geographical boundaries. Members are more mobile, more brazen, more violent, authorities say. And they’re no longer beholden to traditional hierarchies, according to those who pursue and study them.”

Health care workers may strike for … health care. WCCO reports: “About 1,800 union workers from HealthPartners intend to hold a vote on Thursday to decide whether or not to go on strike over disagreements with management about employee health care benefits in a new contract agreement. … The results of the vote will be released on Friday. However, the vote only authorizes a strike, ‘and a 10-day notice would be needed before a strike could happen,’ according to a media release.”

Fare penalties unfair? The Pioneer Press’ Christopher Magan reports: “Democratic lawmakers in the Minnesota House think reducing the penalties for skipping transit fares and changing how fares are enforced will result in more riders paying to ride the state’s buses and trains. … State Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee, is sponsoring a bill to decriminalize failure to pay a transit fare, making it a petty misdemeanor. It would also create new ‘transit ambassadors’ who would work to make trains and buses safer and easier to use. … Currently, skipping the fare can result in a $180 citation.”

In other news…

Has she read the news lately? “Klobuchar Says She’s Not Aware Of Questionable Evidence In Myon Burrell Case” [WCCO]

Congratulations: “Macalester College names first female and Latinx president” [Star Tribune]

One of us? “Billionaire Tom Steyer: I’m not rich, my mom is from Minneapolis!” [City Pages]

Highland Fest scotched: “Highland Fest in St. Paul ending after 36 years, organizers say” [Pioneer Press]

Never lose hops: “3 years after going missing, St. Paul woman recognizes lost dog on side of beer can from Florida brewery” [KMSP]

Congratulations: “Former Vikings guard Steve Hutchinson voted to Pro Football Hall of Fame” [KSTP]