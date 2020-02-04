Minnesota farm bankruptcies increased 15% in 2019

Says Adam Belz in the Strib, “Farm bankruptcies in Minnesota and across the U.S. rose again in 2019, as a prolonged slump in commodity prices, poor weather and the ongoing trade war with China squeezed farmers. Last year, 30 farmers in Minnesota — a 15% increase — filed for Chapter 12 bankruptcy, which allows family farms to restructure their finances and avoid liquidation or foreclosure. Farm bankruptcies rose 20% nationally in 2019 and 16% in the Upper Midwest, according to data released by the federal court system.”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “Cities, industries and some livestock farmers could pay more for water quality permit fees under a proposal by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MPCA says revenue from the fees has not kept pace with its costs to administer the permits, which cover city and industrial stormwater and wastewater, septic systems and livestock feedlots. Most of the fees haven’t been raised in almost 25 years, said Katrina Kessler, assistant MPCA commissioner.”

For MPR, Robin McDowell writes, “Civil rights activists and legal experts challenged Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s claims that she was unaware of questionable evidence and police tactics used to send a young black teen to prison for life when she was a top Minneapolis prosecutor. … In an interview with ‘Fox News Sunday,’ Klobuchar denied that she had knowledge of any evidence that would call the conviction into question. But much of what The Associated Press found while investigating the case of Myon Burrell, now 33, would have been available to her office at the time.”

For The Des Moines Register Phillip Bailey says, “When an Iowa caucus delegate count gets too close to call — get a coin. That’s what apparently happened at a rural precinct in Iowa Falls on Monday evening during a tight caucus count between Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. Sixty-two people were in attendance, according to Sara Baranowski, editor of the Iowa Falls Times-Citizen. The viability threshold to obtain delegates in that location was 10. Klobuchar of Minnesota took an early lead with 19 supporters as her rivals struggled to keep pace. But Warren of Massachusetts was able collect 19 supporters of her own. … Since there were other candidates who had hit the viability threshold, the winning delegate has to be awarded via a coin toss, according to party rules. … Klobuchar won the coin toss to win four delegates while Warren got three, along with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg despite him having five fewer supporters. Former Vice President Joe Biden earned the remaining two.”



Says Stribber Chris Riemenschneider, “A new ice sculpture with the iconic tongue-and-lips logo spotted outside the IDS Center on Monday morning seems to confirm it: The Rolling Stones are coming back to Minneapolis this summer. Twin Cities music fans who’ve gotten no satisfaction from concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium could have mixed emotions over the news, though: Minneapolis’ billion-dollar NFL stadium will almost certainly be the site of the concert, likely scheduled sometime in June or July. An official announcement is expected Thursday.”

For City Pages, Hannah Jones says, “Nonprofit Go Safe Labs recently compiled 1.8 million accident reports from within the 48 contiguous United States in 2018 and 2019. Then, using latitude and longitude to chart each vehicular event, they found the worst of the worst — the 10 geographic traffic ‘hotspots’ where the most accidents occurred. The No. 4 spot, with a whopping 144 accidents, was a specific hell pocket in Minneapolis: a junction between Old Highway 65 and I-94. If you’ve driven it, you know the place. It’s right by the Stevens Square neighborhood on the outskirts of downtown, and in the summer of 2019, it was mostly a jumble of exits woven between massive piles of dirt and construction equipment.”

Kim Hyatt of the Strib says, “Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde said politics wasn’t a factor in his invitation to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday. … Trump recently signed into law a measure important for Liberians, who make up about 9% of Brooklyn Park’s 80,600 residents. The law allows Liberians to apply for U.S. citizenship under the Deferred Enforced Departure program. The measure, included in the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, prevented the deportation of thousands of Liberians. Following passage of the measure by the Democratic House and the Republican Senate, U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who represents Brooklyn Park in Congress, invited Lunde to the State of the Union.”