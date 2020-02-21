Minnesota flu season resurgent

It’s pretty bad. The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reports: “The coronavirus might be grabbing headlines, but seasonal influenza is doing the damage in Minnesota right now. … The latest flu surveillance data from the Minnesota Department of Health showed a surge last week in hospitalizations and patients showing up in clinics with flu-like illnesses — and the second flu-related death of a child this season. The uptick comes as an unusual early spread of a B strain of influenza, historically tougher on children, has given way to an A strain of the virus.”

Talk about fire. WCCO reports: “Rep. Ilhan Omar says that the recycling plant north of the Twin Cities where a fire raged for days this week should be held ‘criminally liable’ for its negligence. … The congresswoman, who represents Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs, released a statement Thursday accusing Northern Metal Recycling of repeatedly violating the law, referencing a 2017 lawsuit and a settlement last year where the company admitted to altering pollution records.”

Test doesn’t pass the test. The Pioneer Press’ Josh Verges writes: “The University of St. Thomas is joining a growing number of colleges that do not require prospective students to submit an ACT or SAT score. … President Julie Sullivan announced the change during her state of the university address on Thursday. … ‘We are acknowledging overwhelming evidence showing standardized test scores do not tell the full story of a student’s potential,’ she said. ‘As such, we believe they should not stand between a student’s ability to attain that future.’ … St. Thomas says it’s concerned about ‘inherent bias’ in college admissions tests and that scores are a better predictor of family income than success in college.”

Did he issue some sort of Bourn ultimatum? The Southwest Journal’s Andrew Hazzard writes: “For the second time in a month, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board could not hold a meeting due to multiple absences. Four commissioners were absent for both meetings. … Commissioner Chris Meyer (District 1) doesn’t believe the absences are a coincidence and said it “defies credulity” to believe all four happened to be absent Jan. 29, present for the Feb. 5 meeting and absent again Feb. 19. He thinks the group, under [Commissioner Brad] Bourn’s leadership, used Cowgill’s vacation as an opportunity to obstruct board business.”

