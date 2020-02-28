Minnesota House passes two gun control bills; both face opposition in state Senate

Says Stephen Montemayor for the Star Tribune, “The Minnesota House passed two major gun control bills Thursday night, both priorities for state Democrats that still have no clear path to advancing out of the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats and gun control advocates have spent years pushing for a bill to expand criminal background checks to cover most private firearms transfers, as well as for a second bill enacting a ‘red flag’ law to let courts temporarily remove guns from people deemed a threat to themselves or others. The first bill passed the House 69-62, the second 68-62.”

KSTP-TV reports: “The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating one possible case of coronavirus. A spokesperson with MDH said the department is waiting for test results from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The department said the person had traveled abroad, however, did not specify where they had visited. According to MDH, the person has isolated themselves from others. If the test comes back positive, the department said the person will stay quarantined, the people he or she has been in contact with recently will be contacted, and they’ll also be quarantined.”

At MPR, Elizabeth Shockman reports, “It’s time for Minnesota schools to begin planning for a COVID-19 outbreak. That’s the message from Kris Ehresmann, director for infectious diseases at the Minnesota Department of Health. ‘Something that has seemed remote and kind of focused in the health care setting — with the increase in transmission globally … we really need to make sure that people are aware that this virus could now impact their daily lives,’ Ehresmann said. Ehresmann and other officials at the Minnesota Department of Health have begun reaching out to schools and businesses to make sure they have plans in place if, for example, it becomes necessary to temporarily close schools.”

For Fox News, Gre Re reports, “Calling for a ‘return to sanity’ in foreign and domestic policy, Amy Klobuchar hoped to revitalize her struggling presidential campaign at a Fox News Channel town hall in Raleigh, N.C. Thursday evening, just ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina primary and the 14 key Super Tuesday races next week. Near the bottom in the polls in South Carolina, Klobuchar came out swinging at both President Trump and Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders.”

Also at MPR, Tim Pugmire reports: “A Minnesota Senate panel has advanced a Republican-backed measure to require voters to show photo identification when casting a ballot. Members of the Senate State Government Finance and Policy and Elections committee voted 5-4 Thursday along party lines to send the bill next to the Transportation Committee. … The legislation has a dim future. There is no companion legislation in the DFL-controlled House, and Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, has made it clear that he is not a fan of the proposal. Walz urged Senate Republicans to spend their time on issues other than voter ID.”



For The Washington Examiner, Joseph Simonson says, “Minnesota’s 71 pledged delegates up for grabs on Tuesday pale in comparison to megastates such as California and Texas, but front-runner Bernie Sanders has a strong strategic incentive to campaign there. A Minnesota win by the Vermont senator would effectively end the campaign of his 2020 Democratic rival Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator struggling in the polls ahead of March 3, Super Tuesday, when 14 states and entities hold primaries. On the day before Super Tuesday, Sanders will travel to St. Paul for a get-out-the-vote concert and rally. The campaign stop will be his last before voting begins, sending a clear message to Klobuchar that she can’t take anything for granted in her home state.”

Says the Star Tribune’s Tony Kennedy, “Sam Erickson followed his love of science to outer space one summer during an internship at NASA. … Now a full-fledged researcher at the University of Minnesota’s College of Biological Sciences, the 25-year-old Alaska native is immersed in something far more earthly: killing carp. His fast-moving genetic engineering project is drawing attention from around the country as a potential tool to stop the spread of invasive carp. … In short, he plans to produce batches of male carp that would destroy the eggs of female carp during spawning season. The modified male fish would spray the eggs as if fertilizing them. But the seminal fluid — thanks to DNA editing — would instead cause the embryonic eggs to biologically self-destruct in a form of birth control that wouldn’t affect other species nor create mutant carp in the wild.”