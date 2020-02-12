Minnesota law enforcement: surges in meth, cocaine and heroin seizures

Andy Mannix at the Star Tribune reviews data showing drug cartels are operating a thriving network from Mexico to the Midwest: “The state’s task forces, called the Violent Crime Enforcement Teams, impounded 1,706 pounds of meth last year, a 49 percent increase from 2018 and 625 percent rise over the past five years… The task forces, designed to target drug and gang crime, confiscated 55 pounds of heroin last year, more than double the amount in 2018…”

Jenny Berg at the St. Cloud Times is reporting on the St. Cloud City Council following a scolding by the ACLU that the council’s “rules of conduct” violated council members’ First Amendment rights: “The council voted unanimously Monday to remove the current rules of conduct — a list of 10 statements for how members act and treat each other — with a list of eight ‘aspirational principles of civility and professional conduct.'”

Erik Thompson at City Pages talks to Ashley Ackerson, widow of musician Ed Ackerson, ahead of First Avenue’s Ed Ackerson Celebration of Life Benefit this Saturday: “’He taught himself all the instruments, including drums, piano, keyboards. He just kept going, and working and pushing himself to be better,’ says Ashley. ‘He never was formally trained, but his IQ was really high; he was valedictorian of Stillwater High School. He had a scholarship offer to Yale. He could have been a doctor or a lawyer, but he pursued music and indie rock instead.’ She laughs. ‘For better or for worse.’”

Maury Glover at FOX 9 interviews state Rep. Rena Moran on her introduction of a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against a person because of their hair style: “Rep. Moran said she used to be one of the 80 percent of African American women who straighten their hair to conform to Eurocentric standards of beauty. But this year, she is wearing her hair in braids during the legislative session for the first time in her 10 years as a state lawmaker. ‘I can be a part of showing that braids are a natural process that we love and celebrate, and even within this body that it’s OK.'”

In other news…

Opat on the back: “Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat will retire after three decades” [Star Tribune]

Grilled: “Amy Klobuchar Faces Tough Questioning On ‘The View’ Over Myon Burrell Case” [WCCO]

When you’re part of a corporation: “Psychiatrists push to end noncompete agreements in Minnesota” [MPR]

Check your statements, zipliners: “He used the Minneapolis Super Bowl zipline, and is still getting charged 2 years later” [Bring Me the News]

A little bit of winter this winter: “Arctic System To Bring Snow, Blizzard Conditions & Subzero Temps” [WCCO]