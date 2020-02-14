Minnesota Senate committee approves GOP insulin plan

Says the AP’s Steve Karnowski: “The long-running debate at the state Capitol over insulin affordability shifted Thursday to the Minnesota Senate, where patients and parents urged lawmakers to keep working toward a compromise between competing Republican and Democratic proposals. Helping diabetics afford the rising costs of lifesaving insulin is one of the main pieces of unfinished business left over from the 2019 session, when a compromise for providing emergency insulin supplies fell apart at the end. … A Senate health committee gave the first hearing Thursday to a GOP proposal from Sens. Eric Pratt, of Prior Lake, and Scott Jensen, of Chaska, approving it on a voice vote and sending the bill to its next of several committee stops.”

For the Forum News Service, Dana Ferguson writes: “About a dozen women dressed in wedding gowns and chained wrists on Thursday rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol in an effort to outlaw marriages before age 18. … The group sought to pass a bill before the Minnesota Legislature that would raise the legal age to marry to 18 and require those seeking a marriage license to prove their ages. Under current law, 16 and 17-year-olds can be married with parental consent.”

MPR’s Cody Nelson says, “Sen. Roger Chamberlain, R-Lino Lakes, isn’t sold on his own plan to make large social media companies like Facebook and Twitter pay to operate in Minnesota. ‘I’m not a big fan of tax increases,’ he said. Still, Chamberlain introduced a bill that would require social media companies with more than 100,000 users in Minnesota to register and pay an annual fee — the amount to be determined — while establishing a ‘social media impact fund.’”

The Star Tribune’s Liz Sawyer says, “A Minnesota corrections officer fired last spring amid allegations that he bribed a prisoner to assault her cellmate is back at work after an arbitrator reversed the decision. The ruling concluded that Minnesota Department of Corrections officials failed to prove such an attack ever occurred and lacked just cause to fire Sgt. Daniel Boegeman, a longtime officer at Shakopee women’s prison.”



Also in the Star Tribune, this from Henry Erlandson, “American Airlines announced it will no longer offer flights for travelers between Duluth International Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, citing profitability concerns. The last flight between Duluth and O’Hare will operate April 27. … The exit comes less than a year after the airline brought its business back to Duluth last May with two daily flights originating from Duluth and two from O’Hare.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota-based Medtronic is recalling more than 300,000 insulin pumps due to a missing or broken component. The pump can dispense too much, or too little, insulin. The company says more than 2,000 people have been hurt, and one person died. Medtronic says it will replace the faulty pumps.”

The Star Tribune’s Neal Justin writes: “Is it time to adopt Lauren Graham as an unofficial Minnesotan? For six years, the ‘Gilmore Girls’ actress has been dating Roseville-raised Peter Krause, her former co-star on ‘Parenthood.’ Now, she’s been tapped to play the coach in a TV version of ‘The Mighty Ducks.’ … also revealed on Thursday that the franchise’s original star, Emilio Estevez, will be reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay.”

A Fox News story by Adam Shaw says, “Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., the 2020 presidential candidate, once called for a fence at the southern border and for the U.S. to stop giving “amnesty” to companies that hire illegal immigrants – as part of a plan to restore ‘order at the border.’ The recently unearthed clip from a 2006 Minnesota Senate debate shows Klobuchar using language that would now seem out of style with many in the modern Democratic Party ”

For FiveThirtyEight, Geoffrey Skelley and Laura Browner write, “According to exit polls, Klobuchar did particularly well with [New Hampshire] voters who didn’t pick a candidate until the last minute. A whopping 75 percent of her supporters said they made up their mind about who they would support in the last few days, as opposed to earlier than that. Relatedly, the Minnesota senator also did well among those who said that Friday’s debate was important to their vote. … In addition to winning over many undecided voters in the final stretch, Klobuchar also did extremely well among college-educated voters. … In particular, Klobuchar did particularly well with white college-educated women — with 30 percent support, she led that group by 5 points.”