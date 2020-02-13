More than 500 car thefts in Minneapolis in 2020

Sounds like a big problem. KMSP reports: “The Minneapolis Police Department is advising drivers to hang on to their keys as the amount of car thefts in the city has risen to more than 500. … In the first 20 days of the year, police reported there was an average of 13 cars being stolen per day. In February that average rose to about 17 cars stolen per day. As of Tuesday, a total of 532 vehicles have been stolen so far this year.”

Never mind, problem solved: “Billboard campaign aims to reduce car thefts in Minneapolis” [Star Tribune]

Only direction costs seem to go. The Pioneer Press’ Frederick Melo reports: “St. Paul Public Works Director Kathy Lantry delivered sobering news to city council members regarding improvements on Ayd Mill Road, the dilapidated highway connector that runs diagonally across a large swathe of the capital city. … Costs for proposed improvements, including dropping two of four travel lanes and adding a pedestrian-bicycle trail, have nearly doubled to $9.8 million since last August, and almost tripled compared to the more straightforward repaving project unveiled a year ago.”

The big question up north. MPR’s Dan Kraker reports: “Northeast Minnesota is canoe country. It’s the gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, where motors are limited and the land is federally protected. … It’s also mining country. Fourth-generation miners here still work in huge, open-pit iron ore mines. … Now, two companies — Twin Metals Minnesota and PolyMet — are hoping to establish what would become a new mining industry for the region, tapping into vast deposits of copper, nickel and precious metals underneath the forests and lakes of the northern reaches of the state. … The companies’ proposals have kicked off a fierce debate over whether the mining economy and the outdoors economy — two identities of the region — can coexist.”



Today in St. Paul parking. The Star Tribune’s Tim Harlow reports: “The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance making it a crime for residents to sell their neighborhood parking permits. … Permits are required on some city streets to help residents park near their homes. But some people have been selling their permits to make extra money, particularly during the State Fair when street parking is in high demand.”

In other news…

Lots of chips in the pot: “Growing gambling revenues earmarked for U.S. Bank Stadium debt may prove tempting this session” [Star Tribune]

Show of bipartisanship: “Klobuchar, Smith, Stauber announce $10.5M for Duluth Port Authority” [Brainerd Dispatch]

Klobmentum is real: “What Klobmentum says about women running for president” [Vox]

Minnesota’s own Cargill: “One of Klobuchar’s Biggest Backers Is ‘the Worst Company in the World’” [The Daily Beast]

The Viking Apartments: “Developer to renovate historic downtown St. Paul building, retaining affordable housing” [Pioneer Press]

This thing’s just a bubble: “Shudder, mortals: A hard seltzer festival is coming to Minneapolis” [City Pages]