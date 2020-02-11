No charges for Richfield, Edina police officers involved in shooting death of Brian Quinones

For MPR, Brandt Williams writes: “Five police officers from Richfield and Edina will not face any criminal charges in the shooting death of Brian Quinones. In a statement on Monday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman wrote that the officers were justified in their use of deadly force when they killed the 30-year-old. The shooting occurred on the evening of Sept. 7, 2019, at an intersection in Richfield. Edina officer Nicholas Pederson saw a car moving erratically on the road, and he attempted to pull Quinones over.”

Says David Siders for Politico, “It’s become a familiar ritual for Amy Klobuchar — an impressive debate followed by a rush of fundraising and national media attention, then nothing. The political establishment swoons. America passes her by. But whether it’s because the election is in full swing now or because two other candidates — Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren — appear to be fading, Klobuchar is gaining traction in New Hampshire. Fire officials at least twice on Sunday and Monday barred doors to Klobuchar’s rallies after crowds swelled to capacity.”

For The Washington Examiner, Byron York writes, “Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar stuck mostly to business-related topics when she addressed the Rotary Club here in Nashua. She knew she was addressing a mixed audience, with perhaps more Republicans than Democrats and a lot of independents, too. … . Later, however, she returned to impeachment to praise Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, who, like Klobuchar, also voted to remove the president. Whenever she mentions Romney at Democratic events, Klobuchar told the group, ‘everyone would cheer’ the only senator in United States history to vote to remove a president of his own party. ‘I think we’re living in a moment right now like no other,’ Klobuchar said.”

At BuzzFeed, Molly Hensley-Clancy writes, “Klobuchar still has virtually no path to the Democratic nomination, though that could potentially change after New Hampshire. She has concentrated most of her campaign’s operations in the country’s two early states, and she was outraised in the last fundraising quarter by even Andrew Yang. Most critically, Klobuchar, a former tough-on-crime prosecutor, has 0% support from black voters, according to polls — a key part of the Democratic base.”



Says Tobias Hounhoot for The National Review, “The South Dakota Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 5-2 Monday to kill a bill which aimed to ban child gender-reassignment surgeries and to prosecute state doctors who perform the procedures. The bill, first reported by National Review, was introduced last month by South Dakota state Republican Fred Deutsch, who had previously sponsored a 2016 bill to limit transgender access to children’s bathrooms and locker rooms.”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “This summer, Minnesota’s beloved state bird will be at the center of a new public awareness campaign aimed at anglers and their fishing tackle — and created in the aftermath of a devastating oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is planning to launch the new program, focused on encouraging anglers to voluntarily switch to lead-free fishing tackle as a way to help save the common loon. Lead poisoning is a leading cause of death for Minnesota loons.”

The Star Tribune’s Shannon Prather reports, “The Ramsey County Board is expected Tuesday to block the future naming of county-owned buildings, parks, libraries and even picnic shelters after individuals, whether dead or alive. The proposed policy calls for the board to consider the impact that a name might have on American Indians, African-Americans ‘and underrepresented communities and their lived experiences’. Though officials didn’t speak directly to the point, white men are the people most often honored on Ramsey County facilities.”