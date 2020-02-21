No charges for St. Paul police officer who shot and killed Ronald Davis

At MPR, Tim Nelson says, “The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul police officer who shot and killed a man last fall was justified in his use of force. The county attorney’s office said on Thursday that the killing of Ronald Davis, 31, by officer Steven Mattson in September does not warrant criminal charges. The incident happened on the evening of Sept. 15, when Mattson was stopped in his marked police SUV at an intersection in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. A car rear-ended Mattson’s squad, then the officer spotted a man getting out of the sedan. After Mattson stepped out of his SUV, he saw Davis running toward him with what appeared to be a knife in his hand.”

The Star Tribune’s David Chanen reports, “Police are now linking a recent attempted sexual assault near the University of Minnesota to several similar attacks in Minneapolis since 2018. On Tuesday morning, the suspect tried to kidnap a woman in her car at SE. 6th Street and SE. 10th Avenue. … He didn’t offer further details on the other incidents, but leads in the cases have been developed through investigations and information from the public. The suspect is described as a male, aged 30 to 40, with gray facial hair and wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants.”

A FOX 9 story says, “State health officials say a second child in Minnesota has died from the flu. The number of pediatric flu deaths in the state has now surpassed last year’s total—when only one child died from the flu. Ten more people died from the flu in the last week, bringing the total number of flu deaths this season to 58 … .”

This from The Star Tribune’s Dee DePass, “3M Co. will pay $55 million to settle a PFAS water-contamination lawsuit brought by the Michigan maker of Hush Puppies shoes. The agreement announced Thursday after the markets closed will ‘resolve all legal claims’ between 3M and Wolverine World Wide Inc. and will be used, 3M said, to address PFAS chemicals found in the environment in Michigan communities near a waste-disposal site in Belmont, Mich.”



For the Sun Current, Andrew Wig reports, “After seeing their plans for the corner of 70th Street and France Avenue rejected last summer, developers of a mixed-use project had greater success the second time around. New plans for the 5.7-acre parcel – currently home to a U.S. Bank branch and office space – include a 14-story, 225-unit market-rate residential tower; a separate building with 90 units of subsidized affordable housing, two commercial buildings and a new U.S. Bank branch.”

For Slate, Jordan Weissman writes, “If you pop over to Klobuchar’s website, you’ll find a to-do list with dozens of health care priorities. A lot of them are important but narrow items like improving mental health care coverage, undoing the Trump administration’s regulatory sabotage of the Affordable Care Act, and saving rural hospitals. It highlights the many bills she has introduced aimed at reducing prescription drug prices and promises she will sign them. But when it comes to the central question about health care that has dominated this primary race — how the heck do we get the country to universal coverage? —that section really just is about two paragraphs.”

For Politico, Elena Schneider writes, “Amy Klobuchar is launching three new ads and going up with a seven-figure TV ad buy covering half of the Super Tuesday states on Thursday, joining a small group of Democratic presidential candidates advertising in the delegate-rich primaries looming on March 3. The Minnesota senator’s campaign will start airing TV and digital ads on Thursday in Alabama, Arkansas, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. The campaign did not say how it will divvy up the buy among the states.”

At CNN Dan Merica explains, “in possibly the clearest sign of their distaste for the mayor, Klobuchar brushed off a Buttigieg handshake after the debate, walking away from the former mayor as he looked to do the customary — albeit, awkward — post-debate greeting. The Klobuchar-Buttigieg clash has been brewing for months. The candidates are offering voters a similar vision: Both are looking to push back against the party’s leftward lurch with more moderate policy proposals and are making an electability argument by urging the Democratic Party to remember the need to win back the Midwest, an area that Trump rode to victory in 2016. The similarities are so clear to Klobuchar aides that they often grumble when Buttigieg uses similar phrases to the senator.”

From the AP: “Seimone Augustus has left the Minnesota Lynx after 14 seasons to join the Los Angeles Sparks. The All-WNBA guard Augustus was a key piece of four championship teams in Minnesota, which drafted her with the first overall pick out of LSU in 2006. With Maya Moore on hiatus from the sport and Lindsay Whalen and Rebekkah Brunson retired, the Lynx are in rebuilding mode.”