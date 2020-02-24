Poll: Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent in Minnesota

MPR’s Matt Sepic and John Enger write: “A new MPR News/Star Tribune Minnesota Poll shows President Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent in the state, while 52 percent disapprove of the job he’s doing. Even so, only 42 percent said they supported congressional Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump and remove him from office. Fifty percent said they opposed the efforts. The president’s approval rating in Minnesota has changed little over the course of five statewide polls conducted since he took office in 2017, moving slightly between 39 and 45 percent.”

The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus reports, “Water softeners are a major source of the chloride poisoning in Minnesota’s lakes, rivers and streams. The substance is toxic to fish and aquatic life, and it’s a permanent pollutant that does not degrade or go away. In fact, chloride pollution is growing faster than most other water pollutants statewide, state pollution regulators say, and they’re ratcheting up efforts to kick our addiction to the salt.”

At BringMeTheNews, Declan Desmond writes, “It’s not just your Minnesota bias talking anymore: the Minneapolis music scene is indeed world-class. Not that you needed proof, but three local venues have been named among the best in the business — not only across the U.S., but beyond. Both the Dakota and Crooners Supper Club are among DownBeat magazine’s ‘World’s Greatest Jazz Venues’ list, published in the February issue.”

Says Cody Nelson at MPR, “One man is dead and another injured following a shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis nightclub early Sunday. Both shooting victims are men in their 20s, according to police. The club, Rouge at The Lounge, is located a block southeast of Target Field. According to a police statement, officers responded to multiple shots-fired calls shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday. Upon arriving to a ‘chaotic scene’ at the nightclub, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he did not have a pulse. … The victim later died at the hospital.”

WCCO-TV reports: “In what police are now calling an act of family violence, a neighborhood is reacting to a tragic scene on a quiet suburban street. Three people were found dead inside a home in Apple Valley on Saturday. All three were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a house on the 13000 block of Upper Elkwood Court. WCCO has been told by neighbors that a mother and her two adult sons live there.”



Also in the Star Tribune, Anthony Lonetree writes, “Parents and staff members long have dreamed of a renovated American Indian Magnet School in St. Paul, and they helped plan for it, too, creating models by putting blocks over blueprints of the East Side school. … Last week, the school board heeded the community’s wishes by giving its go-ahead to the $53.3 million renovation — setting the stage for bids to be awarded in April.”

A story from WCCO and the AP says: “Officials say a fire spotted earlier this week at a metal recycling factory in Becker has been extinguished. A release by Becker police states that private firefighters hired by the company put out the last of the blaze Saturday at the Northern Metal Recycling facility. The fire that burned for days after it was spotted Tuesday sent up plumes of smoke and led the state to shut down the company because of what officials called ‘imminent and substantial danger’ to the public. … The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is also “monitoring the ambient air for particulate matter,” at four locations near the plant.”

At Slate, Lili Loofbuorow writes, “A curious thing happens when you search among Senator Amy Klobuchar’s supporters for the positive case for her candidacy for president: there doesn’t seem to be one. … the senator appeals to those who claim to value pragmatism over passion. This position has its merits—Klobuchar won 19.8 percent of the vote in New Hampshire—but given how much we all rationalize our preferences, the lack of defense is odd. Many voters who’ve recently tuned in to the election seem to be turning to Klobuchar not out of any positive attraction, but out of a very American distaste for what they see as the extremity or bellicosity of the rest.”

For the Forum, C.S. Hagen writes, “In a sense, Sen. Amy Klobuchar embodies a central argument that has yet to be resolved in the Democrats’ fight for the White House: Does America need a moderate or a revolutionary? So said her supporters and constituents during a speech Klobuchar gave at North Dakota State University’s Memorial Union Sunday, Feb. 23. Fargo was the first stop of the day on her way to Oklahoma and Arkansas, and although Klobuchar is not the front-runner in the Democratic race for U.S. president, she is far from giving up.”